Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) wrote on social media this Friday (Dec 8, 2023) that the population of Argentina can count on “the good people of Brazil”. She is Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are in the country for the inauguration of elected president Javier Milei, scheduled for Sunday (10.10).

In your Instagram profileMichelle stated that the neighboring country will enter “in a new time of challenges” and wished that the “brothers” Argentines “stay strong and courageous” to celebrate future victories.

The former first lady also addressed Argentine women by asking them to continue to be present in the nation’s political decisions. “Only with the effective participation of women will the country’s direction be truly changed”said in the publication.

Here is the full message:

“The Argentine people decided to pursue their dreams and demonstrated, at the polls, their sovereign will by electing Javier Milei and Victoria Villarruel. With this, Argentina enters a new era of challenges that will certainly be overcome and bring back the glory of victory to this much-loved land.

“My husband and I are here in Argentina to show all our support to our brothers, hoping that they remain strong and courageous in facing all the difficulties and that they can celebrate with great joy all the victories that will come.

“In a special way, I address Argentine women encouraging them to continue actively participating in the nation’s political decisions because, only with the effective participation of women, the country’s direction will be truly changed.

“Congratulations, Argentine people! Count on the good people of Brazil!

“Michelle Bolsonaro.”

