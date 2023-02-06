Ana Lúcia Martins (PT-SC) said that she registered an incident with the police and called the MP to investigate the authorship of the attacks

Professor Ana Lúcia Martins (PT-SC), the 1st black councilwoman elected in Joinville (SC), said in her social media profiles that she received an email with a death threat and racist demonstrations.

In a video released on Sunday (5.Feb.2023), she says that she could not confirm, but that the email was signed by the mayor of São Miguel Oeste, in Santa Catarina, Vagner Passos (without party).

“I made a police report recording the death threat and the racist manifestations that I received through an email, which I cannot confirm, but which is signed as being from the mayor of São Miguel Oeste, who yesterday revoked his mandate. by Councilwoman Maria Tereza Capra. So, the incident report is registered. We will not remain silent in the face of threats, in the face of violence like this.”said Ana Lúcia Martins.

The councilwoman registered an occurrence at the 5th Civil Police Station of the Federal District and called the Public Ministry to investigate the authorship of the attacks.

Joinville City Council declared repudiation of the attacks received by Ana Lúcia Martins and made herself available to provide unrestricted support to the councilwoman.

impeached councilor

On Saturday (4.Feb.2023), the councilwoman Maria Tereza Capra (PT) had its mandate revoked for breach of parliamentary decorum.

In an extraordinary session that started at 6 pm on Friday (Feb 3), which lasted until early morning on Saturday, he received 10 votes for his impeachment and only one against, the vote itself.

Capra was accused of having used her Instagram profile, in November 2022, to “spread false news and attribute to the citizens of Santa Catarina and the Municipality of São Miguel do Oeste the crime of giving a Nazi salute and being the birthplace of a neo-Nazi cell”.

In addition, the complaint mentioned a conviction of Capra in 2016, when she was municipal secretary of Culture, for irregular contracting of shows.

The lawyer Sérgio Graziano, responsible for his defense, declared that “it’s not common to hear the National Anthem with the hand outstretched like that. Not even military force does that. When Maria Tereza Capra made this video, the investigation promoted by the Public Ministry was already underway, to find out whether or not there was a crime of incitement to hatred, or a crime of anti-democratic acts.”.

The defense also pointed “alleged partiality” the then President of the Chamber, Vanirto Conrad (PDT), and 2 of the 3 members of the Commission of Inquiry, Ravier Centenaro (PSD) and Carlos Agostini (MDB). He also mentioned alleged failures and vices, asking for the nullity of the process.