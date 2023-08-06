Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2023 – 22:16 Share

The councilor of Ilhabela Dr. Diana (PL) stated that she intends to file a lawsuit for political violence against Mayor Antonio Colucci (PL) after he told her to “sit down” and “behave” during an argument.

The parliamentarian broadcast live the analysis of a public tender for the management of social networks in the city hall and made accusations against the process, when she was interrupted by the mayor.

The discussion took place on 21 July. Municipal servants analyzed the R$ 3.78 million contract with a company for managing social networks. The councilor accompanied the analysis and transmitted it on the internet. She questions the need for hiring and raises doubts about the fairness of the process.

The video published by the councilwoman does not show how the argument started. Colucci orders Diana to “sit there”, “behave” and calls her a “liar”. He then addresses the servers and tells them to resume parsing.

“I’m a fiscal person, you respect me”, demands Diana.

He then says: “If you get in the way, I’ll get you out of the room. Behave, that’s all”, to which she replies: “Get me out of this room, I want to see you get me out of this room.”

The discussion continues for at least four minutes and the mayor suggests that she report to the responsible bodies.

The councilor wrote about the case on social networks this Saturday, 5. “I thought a lot about whether I would post this video here in my feed. I don’t like to put myself in an inferior situation because I’m a woman. But it is clear for everyone to see that yes, I have suffered and have been suffering violence and political persecution by Mayor Antonio Colucci of Ilhabela”.

In a note, the city hall said it values ​​the independence of the Powers and the supervisory function of parliamentarians, but that “it cannot allow the transformation of processes and conduct of the public administration into a stage for the development of political activities, nor that public officials be constrained in the exercise of their powers. function, a practice that has been carried out by the councilor in question”.

The municipal executive also defended the need for a company contract to manage social networks to disseminate public policies to the population and expand citizen participation. “In this sense, to say that the contract is limited to the dissemination of public acts on social networks is to ignore the dimension of the task of public communication for democracy.”