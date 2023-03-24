They will be rigorous, or at least it seems so, by the councilors, who in yesterday’s town hall session proposed creating a commission to monitor the closure processes of the Mazatlan Aquariumcontemplated for the following weeks of April, to make way for the opening of the Public Private Association of the Mar de Cortés aquarium.

It is very necessary that there be monitoring of the use of resources, since in recent months there has been a concern from the mayor edgar gonzalez because there are no very clear numbers. Audits are underway and the last quarter of 2022 was passed very barely.

Closing a paramunicipal It is not a minor task, so councilors, and in general all Mazatlecos, must be aware of the destination that the goods will have and how they will be applied to other areas.

Even though Sinaloa is below the national average in suicides, the municipal authorities of Mazatlan They have started a campaign to detect or prevent children and young people from harming themselves. The depression and anxiety experienced by some of them has led them to try to attack each other. Weeks ago, they reported in the IMJUThree young people with severe depression were referred to a psychiatrist. Dads, be alert.

Once again, they partially cut off electricity to the Junta de Agua de escuinapa for having a debt of 341 thousand pesos. The head of the paramunicipal, Fabiola Rodríguez Lizárraga, said that they have five days to pay and reconnect the energy again, but while there is no electricity and that could affect the supply.

The official’s argument is that there is a delay in payment because what has been collected in recent weeks has basically been for payroll, and the number of defaulters or people who do not pay for water is not reduced. At the beginning of the year, the Federal Electricity Commission cut power for a week to the Jumapae, leaving the Escuinapians without the possibility of pumping water. Definitely the CFE is not playing

Who came out to star in social networks was the former director of DIF Escuinapa Lluviana López, who attacked the government of Blanca Estela García Sánchez, through a live broadcast that she made from her personal account, in which she responded to the municipal president who, in a note published in THE DEBATE, Related to day laborers, she commented that on the subject of barracks, the former director had not followed up on the issue of barracks. The former official, who was fired five months ago, distanced herself from what was stated by the mayoress.

She assured that she and Alberto Vázquez, former president of DIF, had brought the issue before the municipal authorities, due to the complexity of the problem that the cuarterías represent in Forest Island. He criticized the fact that the municipal government has invested 1.5 million pesos in a lighting work in Las Cabras and the purchase of cars for officials, to meet the priority needs of this floating population that arrives year after year in the Escuinapa valley, since, he assured In the Isla del Bosque shelter, the electricity network is obsolete and with collapsed drains that put the health of the families that live there at risk.

We recommend you read: