Friday, September 15, 2023, 2:20 p.m.



This Friday, councilors Marcos Ortuño, Conchita Ruiz and Carmen Conesa informed the Board of the Regional Assembly of their resignation from their status as regional deputies to dedicate themselves completely to their executive work. With the exception of the president, Fernando López Miras, and the vice president, José Ángel Antelo, they were the only members of the Executive who were elected as deputies in the regional elections. Also Luis Alberto Marín, but he already resigned after being elected in the Congressional elections on June 23.

In addition, popular deputies Miriam Guardiola Salmerón and Sonia Carrillo Mármol, numbers 11 and 12 respectively on the list for March 28, also appeared this Friday to resign. The first will collect her record as a member of the Cortes, replacing Luis Alberto Marín González, who has become part of the Government Council.

These resignations leave five vacancies in the Popular parliamentary group, which has a total of 21 deputies. Therefore, these resignations will cause the lists to run and, in principle, María del Carmen Pelegrín García, María de los Ángeles Román Blaya, Alfonso Fernando Cerón Morales, Sonia Ruiz Escribano and Josefa Carreño Arias will enter the autonomous Parliament.