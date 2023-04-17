At least 1,576 candidates who have contested elections since 2012 managed, after legal action, to hide their data

At least 1,576 candidates who have contested elections since 2012 managed, after legal action, to hide their candidacy profile data that were on the official TSE website, at DisclosesCandAccounts. The largest group of politicians who managed to have their information deleted is councillors. There were 1,078 profiles hidden.

In these lawsuits, election candidates since that year usually allege some risk in having their data exposed (read more about this below).

Data refer to regular or supplementary elections held since 2012, the 1st year in which there are records of hidden profiles on the TSE statistics page.

The year 2012 concentrates the majority of profile exclusion records. There were 1,100 candidate pages removed.

The reason for this is not clear. Transparency and electoral law experts interviewed by Power360 could not indicate a reason for this concentration. The TSE gave directions to the report on where to obtain the information, but did not comment on their content.

Minas Gerais, with 209 candidates removed from the site, leads among the States, followed by São Paulo (130), Rio de Janeiro (126) and Maranhão (117).

The PSB is the party in which most candidates from other elections obtained the right to have their profiles hidden in court. PSDB and PT are close.

Even candidates who won elections managed to remove their electoral profiles: there were 15 mayors, 28 deputy mayors and 10 councilors whose data was removed from the electoral website even after they were elected.

What stays on the site and what leaves

This is how the data appears on the TSE pages after a candidate manages to hide his information in court.

candidate profile – the page with all the detailed information (such as declaration of assets, criminal certificates, etc.) about the politician is removed from the TSE platform;

politician data – largely remain in the statistics system of the Court. However, a researcher or journalist downloading them will find an invalid character or the inscription "non-discloseable" in part of the information;

disappearing information – candidates who obtained CPF, e-mail, nationality, place of birth, date of birth, electoral title number, gender, education level, marital status, color, occupation, declaration of assets and whether or not they are candidates for re-election ;

what remains – name, party, disputed position and other information remain available in the statistics system, even if there is no longer a candidate profile page.

Why Candidates Hide Profiles

Experts in transparency and electoral law consulted by the Power360 list some of the arguments of the processes that request the deletion of information:

security – use of data to make threats. There are requests that are based, for example, on removing the address from the declaration of assets (which the politician did not need to have detailed) so as not to attract criminals;

honor – harassment for belonging to a party that opposes the party it currently occupies, or other data used for attacks on reputation;

– harassment for belonging to a party that opposes the party it currently occupies, or other data used for attacks on reputation; coup – use of CPF, exposed on the website by criminals to practice scams.

The general rule, however, is transparency. In judgment 2022, before the elections, the Court decided that the data should be kept, except in exceptional situations.

The determination is that the withdrawal be made only in specific cases, such as threats to the politician using the platform data.

Transparency at risk

The removal of candidate profiles in response to court orders worries transparency activists.

“There is a very big risk for the historical memory of the elections and for the monitoring of the patrimonial evolution of recurrent candidates. Even if the person is not elected, he may be appointed to some office. This control is important says Marina Atoji, Access to Information Law expert and director of programs at Transparency Brazil.

Marina participated in public hearing initiated by the TSE last year to discuss the application of the LGPD (General Data Protection Law) in elections.

He claims to be concerned about the possibility that the Court, until the end of this year, chooses to hide data from older elections. That is, that after a decade, it is necessary to make a request for detailed information on candidates (today, they are all available).

This was one of the positions defended at the public hearing. The argument of some candidates, by the LGPD, is that, after the elections, the foreseen purpose of the information ends.

There are also, remind organizations that defend transparency, historical, academic, and social control purposes.

“The TSE today tends to balance a concrete risk to candidate safety and transparency. The line is to remove the profile only when there is a concrete risk“, says Clarice Tavares, from NGO InternetLabwhich also participated in the public consultation.