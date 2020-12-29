In East Delhi Municipal Corporation, there was a Tu-Tu Main-I among the councilors on Monday. The quarreling councilors hurled slippers at each other. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that BJP corporators attacked their corporators with shoes and slippers in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation house. Later, the BJP Mayor suspended AAP Councilor and Leader of Opposition Manoj Tyagi Councilor Mohini Jeanwal and Member of Standing Committee Geeta Rawat for 15 days.

At the same time, BJP has accused AAP councilors of misconduct. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, ‘No shameful day has happened in Delhi’s political history and its shameful incident till date. If the BJP feels that it will scare the corporators of the Aam Aadmi Party due to such insolent and indecent incidents, then it is the mistake of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Pathak said that there has been a scam of two and a half thousand crore rupees under the BJP rule in the Northern Municipal Corporation, and the Aam Aadmi Party is continuously raising the issue. Until its CBI inquiry is ordered, the Aam Aadmi Party will continue to raise this issue in a similar manner. The corporation also clashed over these allegations.

At the Eastern Corporation meeting on Monday, Leader of the House Pravesh Sharma started reading the condolence motion, then opposition members started creating a ruckus. Opposition parties were speaking in favor of the farmers bill. Mayor Nirmal Jain greatly explained to the opposition party to maintain restraint as the motion of condolence was moved for the death of a family member of a corporator.

Pathak said that when the corporators of Aam Aadmi Party raised the voice of investigation in this matter, then the BJP Mayor suspended Aam Aadmi Party Councilor and Leader of Opposition Manoj Tyagi Councilor Mohini Genewal and Member of Standing Committee for 15 days. gave.

AAP leader Pathak said, ‘I want to tell the BJP that the Aam Aadmi Party is a party derived from the movement. The people of our party are not afraid at any cost. Our workers will continue to expose BJP’s corruption to the people of Delhi.