Concession rules require a permit and at least 20 days to evaluate the request; Erika Hilton said that the TJ-SP decision is still being violated

The councilor Rinaldi Digilio (União Brasil-SP), author of the title of citizen of São Paulo for the former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, will pay for the award of the honor at the city's Municipal Theater on Monday night (25.mar.2024). The court vetoed the use of the space.

The Court had already vetoed the use of the Theater for the event on March 22. The City Council, however, appealed the decision to the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) – which maintained the veto on the event, subject to a fine of R$50,000.

In light of the decision, the City Council said that councilor Digilio will pay for the rental of the space this Monday. However, according to the standards To grant space, a rental request must be analyzed for at least 20 days.

To the Power360the deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP), author of the initial request to block the use of the Theater for the honor, said that even though the cost for the event is private, the TJ-SP decision would still be violated.

“Even if they want to pay for the use of the Theater, they should have done so sooner. The Regulations require that a request for a paid event be made 40 days in advance. Through a correct and transparent procedure. Furthermore, there is a court order in force that he continues to fail to comply with. One of the arguments behind the decision was that there was no Assignment term signed prior to the event, which has not happened until now”said the councilor.



The congresswoman called for the Mayor’s arrest in the act Ricardo Nunes (MDB), the president of the Chamber, the councilor Milton Leite and also councilor Rinaldi Digilio for failing to comply with the court order if they participate in the event – ​​which is scheduled on their agendas.

In a note, the Chamber said it was still evaluating legal measures, but the councilor's initiative aims to “avoid any questioning about possible damage to the public treasury”.

Here is the full note from the Chamber:

“The São Paulo City Council appealed and will continue to discuss the injunction in court. Among the arguments put forward by the House Attorney's Office is the fact that it is common to hold solemn sessions outside the Anchieta Palace. In this legislature alone, 40 events of this type have been held at external addresses. Therefore, there is no infringement of impersonality.

“Councilman Rinaldi Digilio, author of the tribute, decided to pay with his own resources the rent for the Municipal Theater to hold this Monday's solemn session, in order to avoid any questions about possible damage to the public treasury.”