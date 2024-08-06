Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/08/2024 – 19:34

Councilor Daniela Pereira Madeira, of the National Council of Justice, voted to issue a warning to Judge Edson Alfredo Sossai Regonini for participating in an event, in the midst of the 2022 election, at the headquarters of a distillery investigated for electoral harassment. At the time, protesters called for votes for former President Jair Bolsonaro, then a candidate for reelection.

The counselor’s assessment is that the meeting in which Judge Regonini participated had clear characteristics of an electoral campaign and, despite not speaking at the location, the magistrate “was present and allowed himself to be photographed”.

The image was shared on social media by people who attended the event, including mentioning Bolsonaro’s number on the ballot.

“The disciplinary infraction was proven in the records, consisting of participation in a partisan political event, in a private company, while exercising the functions of Electoral Judge, during the period of the 2022 elections, which characterizes the violation of the duties of caution, prudence and serenity”, noted the counselor.

The warning is the mildest measure provided for judges in the Organic Law of the Judiciary. The rapporteur understands that the warning is appropriate considering the judge’s “commitment” to his jurisdictional function and the understanding he expressed “regarding the need to adopt greater caution in his conduct”.

“Although the judge’s negligence in observing his judicial duties is evident, this is an isolated incident, committed by a judge committed to his jurisdictional activity and who demonstrated remorse in his testimony,” he noted.

The measure is under discussion in a virtual trial session, which began on Tuesday, the 6th, and is scheduled to end on Friday, the 9th.

The investigation was opened after a communication from the Public Ministry of Labor, which reported the participation of the electoral judge in a political act.

The Serra dos Aimorés Alcohol Distillery (DASA) is located in a city covered by the electoral jurisdiction of Regonini, who was cited for alleged electoral harassment. At the time, the judge was in charge of Nanuque, in the interior of Minas Gerais, a district that encompasses the municipality of Serra dos Aimorés, where DASA is located.

The event investigated by the CNJ was attended by federal deputy Eros Biondini and the mayors of Serra dos Aimorés and Nanuque. Under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Labor, DASA reached an agreement to pay R$100,000 in compensation for collective moral damages and committed to taking measures to prevent acts that could be classified as electoral harassment.

Around 140 people, most of them uniformed workers, attended the event and listened to the speeches.

The video of the political event shows that “several speakers and listeners wore electoral propaganda stickers of then-president Jair Bolsonaro.”

Rapporteur Councilor Daniela Madeira highlighted some statements in her vote. “Electing President Bolsonaro is giving Brazil a great chance to become the greatest power in the world,” said Deputy Biondini at the time.

The mayor of Serra dos Aimorés declared: “In my opinion, I said, wherever Governor Zema is, I will be. Just as he is with President Bolsonaro, I am following my boss, so to speak.”

What the judge claimed in the case

To the CNJ, judge Edson Alfredo Sossai Regonini said that he agreed to participate in the event because it took place after the first round of the elections. According to him, the event “was social and not political-partisan” to welcome deputy Eros Biondini, who had already been elected. The judge said that he “intended to maintain a harmonious relationship between the Powers.”

Regonini claimed that he arrived late to the event, when the parliamentarian was already speaking, and therefore had to stand, next to other authorities who were there.

He reported that he spoke with the president of the OAB Sectional, also at the event, about demands for conciliation in the electoral court and “even pleasantries, such as the Copa do Brasil final, which took place a few days later with the participation of Flamengo”. The judge says he supports the red-black team.

“At no time did I give a speech, speak or participate effectively in the reception event, much less did I express support for another candidate or support the speech of whoever had spoken. I was only at the event in a purely social capacity,” says the judge.

He added, in his defense before the CNJ: “I did not sit on the top table, I did not speak, I did not use any accessory, buttons or any symbol that identified me as a supporter of any political segment, party or specific candidate.”