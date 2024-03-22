“These initiatives represent an opportunity to celebrate the myth of Diabolik, an iconic character whose birth is closely linked to the history of FERROVIE NORD. The idea of ​​the publisher Angela Giussani was in fact to create a comic to entertain travelers who arrived in Milan on board the convoys from the cities and towns of Lombardy. As the Lombardy Region, our constant commitment is to make the local railway system increasingly efficient through continuous improvement of the infrastructure system and the supply of modern and sustainable trains. All with the aim of satisfying the needs of citizens. ” You said it the regional councilor Claudia Maria Terzi, (Infrastructures and Public Works) present to the Ferrovie Nord initiative which celebrates the myth of Diabolik with an exhibition at the Cadorna station in Milan and with the publication of a special comic which sees the famous character, created in 1962 by the publisher Angela Giussani, as the protagonist of a story set right in the famous railway hub of the Lombardy capital.