Even removed from his duties since August 2014 by court order – amid investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office that attribute to him alleged acts of corruption, receipt of bribes and ownership of a secret Swiss account with a balance of more than US$ 3 million -, the counselor of the Court of Auditors of the State of São Paulo, Robson Riedel Marinho, was regularly awarded salary for the position. Last December, the gross amount of Marinho’s remuneration was R$ 35,462.22.

Marinho continued to receive salaries based on the same decision that threw him out of the Court of Auditors. In the order given in 2014, Judge Maria Gabriela Pavlópoulos Spaolonzi, from the 13th Court of the Public Treasury of the Capital, expressly recorded that the removal did not imply blocking the counselor’s paycheck. Thus, even outside of any activity at the TCE, he received his earnings in these 88 months.

Even without issuing a single formal act, data from the TCE indicate that Marinho also earned the 13th salary, in addition to amounts related to the permanence allowance – a benefit that is not restricted to the salary ceiling provided for in the Constitution and is granted to the permanent servant who completes the voluntary retirement requirements. In his place, in those seven years and four months of absence of the director for life, auditors from the Court of Auditors took turns in the cabinet and in the Panel and plenary sessions.

According to the TCE-SP Transparency portal, Marinho’s net remuneration in December was R$ 24,276.26, after his subsidy suffered discounts not detailed, but which include payments to the Institute of Medical Assistance to the State Public Servant of S. Paulo (IAMSPE), Social Security and Income Tax. In addition to the amount, the payment of R$ 5,853.25 in allowance to the director is recorded. The 13th salary was BRL 37,850.97 (gross) and BRL 24,286.68 after discounts. The allowance related to it was R$5,842.83, and there is also a record of receipt of R$2,388.75 related to ‘other remuneration, legal or judicial’, also without specification regarding Marinho’s case.

Considering the gross amount of the subsidy paid to the director, of R$ 35.4 thousand, and the 88 months that he was away from the São Paulo account court functions (between August 2014 and December 2021), the amount is arrived at, without correction monetary value of R$ 3.1 million. Still considering the payment of the 13th salary in the eight years in which the judicial order of removal was in force, the amount received by the TCE-SP member reaches almost R$ 3.38 million.

The account is based on the gross amounts available on the ECA’s website for the month of December 2021. The Court’s website does not provide payment data other than those relating to the month prior to the consultation, in this case, December.

In addition to the earnings received by the TCE, Marinho receives a parliamentary pension of R$ 12.6 thousand (gross amount), according to the state transparency portal.

This Tuesday, the 18th, the act of the president of the Court of Auditors, Cristiana de Castro Moraes, ceased the effects of the summons of the auditor Márcio Martins de Camargo, opening the way for Robson Marinho to resume his functions as a counselor. The president relied on the decision of the 6th Federal Criminal Court of São Paulo, which decreed the extinction of the punishment, by force of prescription, of the crimes imputed to Marinho, who was formally denounced by the Federal Public Ministry for corruption and money laundering.

Marinho’s removal from the São Paulo court of accounts was decreed in 2014 by Maria Gabriela Pavlópoulos Spaolonzi, from the 13th Court of the Public Treasury of the Capital. The decision took place within the scope of an action for administrative improbity to which the director is still responding, and is at the end of the investigation phase. At the time, the measure was imposed without prejudice to Marinho’s remuneration.

The agency accuses Marinho of illicit enrichment, maintains that he laundered money abroad and claims that the account counselor participated in a “scheme to steal public money”. According to the Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Public Heritage, an arm of the state Public Ministry that investigates improbity and corruption, even back at the TCE, Marinho continues with the US$ 3 million blocked in Switzerland and with assets blocked in São Paulo within the scope of this proceeding is ongoing against him. The action is at the end of the instruction phase.

In September 2017, the 12th Chamber of Public Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo accepted Marinho’s appeal in the improbity action and decided to reinstate the counselor. The prosecutor who was working in the case before the Court of Justice did not appeal the decision.

The following month, the removal of the counselor from the São Paulo court of accounts was reinstated, when the Superior Court of Justice accepted a complaint against Marinho, placing him in the defendant’s dock for alleged crimes of corruption and money laundering that occurred between 1998 and 2005. Secretary of the Civil House of the State of São Paulo (1995/1997), in the Mário Covas government (PSDB), and advisor to the TCE since April 1997.

The Prosecutor’s Office maintained that Marinho favored Alstom within the scope of the addendum to the Gisel project, a venture by Eletropaulo, a former state-owned energy company, for the expansion of the Metro. Also according to the MPF, Marinho would have received a bribe of US$ 3 million from the French multinational through the offshore Higgins Finance Ltd, in the Virgin Islands. The Higgins account, whose beneficiary would be the advisor. It was opened at Crerdit Suisse in Geneva in 1998.

In 2018, the action against the counselor was referred by Justice Nancy Andrighi, STJ, to the judgment of the 6th Federal Criminal Court of São Paulo, due to the decision of the Federal Supreme Court that restricted the forum by prerogative of function. In the same year, the TCE-SP filed an administrative proceeding against the counselor.

In December, the judgment of the 6th Federal Criminal Court of São Paulo declared the extinction of the punishment, by force of prescription, of the crimes imputed to Marinho. The order highlighted that the crimes narrated in the Federal Public Ministry’s complaint would have occurred between 1998 and 2005. Thus, the statute of limitations for the offenses was calculated considering that the counselor has already completed 70 years of age – which means that this period is reduced by half.

‘Commitment to care for the public good’

After the news of his return to TCE-SP began to circulate, Marinho highlighted, in a note, the ‘personal exhaustion’ he suffered in ‘facing the many ups and downs of the long judicial process”. The counselor also said “to reaffirm the commitment to take good care of public affairs”.

The counselor also questioned aspects of the complaint filed by the Federal Public Ministry, alleging that the Gisel contract and the amendment – ​​which, according to the Attorney General’s Office, were linked to the bribes allegedly paid to the counselor – ‘were never considered by the Court of Auditors.

Also according to the magistrate, the court of accounts ‘only’ approved a contract for the extension of the guarantee, with Alstom in Brazil, ‘which was also intended for the transport of equipment from France, for safekeeping and maintenance’.

“The chronology and logic of the facts belie this accusation, as the alleged payment would have taken place in 1998, but Alstom’s contract of interest, which I reported, only reached the Court in 2011. So, there would have been payment of bribes three before the fact happens”, he said.

WITH THE WORD, THE COUNSELOR ROBSON MARINHO

The report contacted the press office of the TCE-SP, who reported having forwarded the request for a position on the subject to Marinho’s office. The space is open for demonstrations.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

