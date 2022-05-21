Sinaloa.- Abby Veneranda López Espinoza, Councilor of the H. Mocorito City Council, issued a letter where she analyzes the negative aspects of the mandate revocation exercise promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and explains why the militants of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) oppose it.

López Espinoza affirms that citizen participation has always been part of the PRD’s standards of struggle. However, he voted against the Revocation of Mandate law for considering the project as a “frast track”, “whose sole objective is to favor the executive.”

“This law, far from making available to citizens a mechanism that serves to interrupt exercises of bad government, what it does is limit it by establishing the signatures of 10% of the nominal list of the electoral roll as a requirement for it to be carried out. consultation, and 40% for it to be binding, in addition to the fact that it can only be exercised once and this after the first three years of government, neither before nor after”.

We recommend you read:

“We see with regret how the current legislation missed the opportunity to provide citizens with a true instrument to revoke the mandate,” he added.