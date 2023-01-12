Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche.- Inhabitants of Carmen City, Campeche, were threatened with a firearm for the third Councilor of the Town Hallthe brunette Maria Zayra Sanchez Huerta.

Through a video that went viral on social media you can see the moment in which the municipal official aim a gun to some people for having parked outside their home.

“Yes, you’re going to move it, son of a bitch**** mother… I’m telling you something,” were the words that the councilor, María Zayra Sánchez Huerta, yelled angrily at her neighbors to get her car removed while she was holding a gun.

The councilor, realizing that it was recorded, became even more upset and tried to leave her property to confront the people, but at that moment a woman got in her way and tried to calm her down.

In it video The neighbors were also heard to say that they would not move and one asked if they had everything recorded to be able to expose that he threatened them with a firearm.

According to reports, after the threats, Zayra Sánchez, daughter of former local deputy Ricardo Sánchez Cerino, director of the State Institute for Adult Educationwas denounced for death and hate threats.

Photo: Campeche Councilor María Zayra Sánchez Huerta

Presumably it is not the first time that the morenista would have threatened her neighbors and been involved in conflicts in her neighborhood.

We recommend you read:

Until now, neither the councilor nor the city council of Carmen City They have issued a statement about what happened.