Mocorito, Sinaloa.- Joining the struggle of agricultural producers in the Évora region, the PRD councilor, in the municipality of Mocorito, Abby Veneranda López Espinoza, attended the mega march that the producers held this Wednesday to get 7,000 pesos for corn and 8,000 for wheat.

The Mocoritense mayor commented that there is no distinction, since sYour participation is intended to support and to put yourself in the shoes of the producers.

He explained that the increase in inputs has become excessively high to be able to produce corn and sorghumcrops that are grown more in the Évora region, which has made it not a profitable activity.

“Proof of this is that the producers are here in this march demanding a fair price,” he said.

Finally, he explained that he joined the march because he is working for the causes of society, because it is truly important that producers have a guarantee on their crops.