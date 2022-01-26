Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Councilor Marysol Morales assumed the responsibility of executive secretary of the Municipal Planning Committee (COPLAM) of the municipality of Ahome, assignment that was carried out in a formal act headed by the municipal president Gerardo Vargas Landeros.

Marysol Morales expressed her commitment to work for the benefit of the inhabitants of the municipality of Ahome.

“I assume this assignment with great responsibility,” said the councilor of the Ahomen Town Hall.

In the virtual event held at the municipal palace facilities and disseminated through social networks headed by the mayor of Ahome, researchers Beatriz Arita and Jorge de la Herrán presented the results of the study for well-being as an instrument of development of services in the municipality of Ahome, a task entrusted by the municipal presidency to be a starting point as a diagnosis to work and project the public policies of the present administration.

Virtual meeting in which the designation of Marysol Morales as executive secretary of the Municipal Planning Committee of Ahome was made. Photo: Courtesy

It is up to Marysol Morales to head this important Committee, which is complemented by council members María de los Ángeles Heredia, Laura Valdez, Miguel Camacho, Carlos Valle, Julio Valdez and Pedro Ceballos, among others.