“This little black speech”, said Thiago Sávio to the mayor, councilor Elizabete Florêncio

The Civil Police of the municipality of Guapé, in the south of the state of Minas Gerais, opened an investigation to investigate councilor Thiago Sávio Câmara (PV), accused of racial slur against the mayor, councilor Elizabete Florêncio (PT).

The case took place on Monday (Aug. 1, 2022), during a meeting of the Legislature, when Sávio said to the councilor: “That little black speech. Don’t you like white? What is your problem against white?”.

In response, the councilor stated: “The day you want to sit in that chair, you wait for December 31st”.

After the incident, Elizabete Florêncio registered a police report against the councilor, who, according to the news portal G1accumulates 3 requests for impeachment for breach of parliamentary decorum.

the deputy Reginaldo Lopes (EN) offered solidarity to the councilor in a video published on her official twitter. The congressman said that the attack on Florence is “inadmissible”.

“When he [Thiago Sávio Câmara] attacks our friend Bete Florêncio, he is attacking the vast majority of the Brazilian people, which are black men and women, more than 50%, and also women”said.

