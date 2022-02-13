Political storm for the words of the art critic and parliamentarian Vittorio Sgarbi who in a video on his Facebook profile lashed out at the environmental councilor of the Tuscany Region, Monia Monni, for having authorized the “Monte Giogo” wind farm in Villore, between the municipalities of Vicchio del Mugello and Dicomano. The future plant envisages the construction of 7 wind turbines with a maximum height of 99 meters from the base and a total power of 29.6 megawatts, the regional council said.

“Massacre to the landscape of Tuscany: wind towers 180 meters high in Mugello. Monia Monni, you will go to Hell! Monia Monni damn you, write down this name: Monia Monni … Capra … Mugello is where Giotto was born!”, He said among other things Sgarbi in his invective.

Among the first in defense of the councilor Monni was the president of the Regional Council of Tuscany, Antonio Mazzeo, who wrote on Facebook: “The insults and verbal violence that Sgarbi used are simply shameful and unacceptable and I hope he has at least the decency to apologize. To Monia I send all my closeness and solidarity. Know that we are all on your side “.

The mayor of Vicchio (Florence), Filippo Carlà Campa, wrote on social media: “You can be opposed to the wind project and oppose it in the ways provided for by the regulations. Anyone who has seen the video of the honorable Sgarbi cannot help but consider it a vulgar, Cialtronesca manifestation of thought, words that offend. The ‘rude’ words are addressed to the regional councilor, in these two years we have become accustomed to these typical tones of those who have nothing to say. My solidarity with Monia Monni “.

For the Tuscan Democratic Party, Emiliano Fossi, mayor of Campi Bisenzio, spoke: “Sgarbi is now a speck, but it is unacceptable that insults and verbal violence are replaced by comparison. Come on Monia, we are all with you!”

The councilor Monni’s response also came very close, and on social media she was flooded with messages of solidarity: “They told me about a video where a screaming old man curses me and calls me a goat, claiming that I will go to hell. Being used to confronting those who use arguments and not insults, I decided to ignore it. There are far too many angry people who have built their career precisely on the visibility gained through insults, screams and foaming anger from the mouth and, therefore, in the my little one, I would not make any contribution, even if minimal, to advertise him. The truly wonderful thing that deserves all my attention is another one and it is you: you have in fact overwhelmed me with affection and closeness. You are unique and I want you say two things: 1) With all my heart, thank you. 2. If I go to hell I will make sure that all that heat is produced by renewables … “