The cutting of the Bosco Chianca, between the Amalfi coast and Cilento Park, cut down for a penny to make wood, amidst the anger of the citizens and the betrayal of local politicians. The scary and laughable video of the Environment Councilor of the Municipality of Campania, between blunders and bizarre solutions to defend the environment

Have you ever heard an Environment Councilor say that Have they imposed separate waste collection on us? And that the woods are important, not to maintain them, but to cut them down where possible? It really exists: his name is Enzo Marra, councilor for the environment of the municipality of Altavilla Silentina in the province of Salerno, between the Amalfi coast and the Cilento Park (where the Mediterranean diet was born). He was among the main architects of the cutting of the Bosco Chianca, on whose story Italian Business wrote on October 21st an exclusive journalistic investigation that is becoming popular.

Always we exclusively filmed him at the entrance to the Municipality of Altavilla, while he explained to me and some citizens his far-sighted choices, including blunders and statements of dubious meaning. Car conversion policies would also be “imposed”.

Today in the Municipality the forests are cut down to sell firewood. Even if Enzo Marra, in order to get elected, had even made the opposite commitment in his electoral campaigns: to make the paths of the Chianca forest accessible to citizens.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The forest has not been cut down for 45 years, is an aged coppice with tall trunks and also according to Campania legislation it should be converted into a high forest. It should therefore not be touched. Furthermore, it is in a high-slope area, at hydrogeological risk, with streams and underground waterways, and a composite fauna of endangered animals lives in the woods. The area has already had landslides and there are houses under the forest.

The story was inspired by the complaint of Unitary Group for Italian Forests which recently filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Salerno denouncing the violation of landscape elements. In the Campania municipality almost no one knew about the cut. Parliamentarian Maria Vittoria Brambilla also submitted a question to the Minister of the Environment, asking for explanations on such a senseless intervention for the environment.

After our publication, the tree felling operations in the forest begin urgently. Citizens protest, feeling betrayed by the administrators. The discussion is raised on social media with the participation of the rest of Italy. A public initiative is organized in Altavillaa, some administrators are present but do not speak, while the village parish priest, Father Arley Tobar, quotes Pope Francis’ “Laudato Sì” explaining that a good Christian must also be a person who respects nature and the environment. Opposition group leader Enzo Giardullo is calling for a municipal council on the topic. Among the ranks of the majority almost no one wants to grant it. The president of the Control and Guarantee commission, Emilio Iuliano, calls a session to discuss the council’s deliberative acts on the cut but it goes deserted (only the opposition councilor Lucia Bacco is present).

Meanwhile, the regional offices of Campania, on October 25th, rushed to carry out an inspection of the forestor, measuring the height and diameter of the trees and they say everything is ok, it can be cut. Too bad they are violating the same rules they wrote before. Regional Regulation 3/2017 has been in force since 2017, according to which a forest that has not been cut for all that time cannot be touched. Since the forest Chianca has not been cut since 1978, i.e. for 45 years, it has become an aged coppice and, pursuant to regional regulations, it can no longer be cut as a coppice, but must be converted to tall trunk.

In fact, to request authorization to cut a forest, the starting point is the PAF (Forest Management Plan) which is a general planning act, which says where and how it is possible to carry out cutting operations in the forests. The Altavilla Silentina forest management plan, approved in 2013, provides for a clear cut. But to cut down trees it is not enough to apply the PAF, it is above all necessary to respect the legal provisions. In Campania the most important text on the subject (forests are a regional responsibility) is the Regional Regulation no. 3 of 2017, which introduces the concept of “aged coppice” (art. 27).

The regulation favors the development of the forestry heritage as much as possible and establishes that after double the minimum cutting cycle has passed, a coppice forest must be considered “aged coppice”. A shift for turkey oak forests, such as the Chianca, is 16 years. 45 years have passed. The Chianca forest therefore, establishes the legislation, must be converted to tall trees (art. 71). This means that the quantity of wood that can be taken from an aged coppice is minimal, for cleaning purposes, or much lower than that which can be taken from a simply coppice forest, which can actually be cut down completely.

In all this administrative activity, no one has thought to see how many years it has been since the forest has been cut down, and instead of asking what year we are in, where we are, what era we live in, we go on site to carry out an inspection to make surreal measurements of the height and diameter of trees.

The forest continues to be cut down but in these hours the citizens’ lawyers, including Tommaso Errico, Dario Barbirotti and Luigi Gaudiano, are filing a criminal complaint with a request for urgent intervention to the judge and a parallel appeal to the TAR, very detailed.

Citizens with a drone filmed the forest showing the first “holes”, the result of the deep cutting that is being carried out in recent days. In the meantime, we went to the Macchia forest, which like the Chianca, was the subject of the same felling by the Municipality a few years ago. The trees have been cut down, the paths in the woods have disappeared, the land is full of brambles, very tall brushwood, it is almost impenetrable, and it has become a den of wild boars which we see roaming in ever greater numbers: they have chosen it as their natural habitat.

Watch the video

