Estadão Content
01/24/2024 – 16:03

Councilor Leonardo Dias (PL-AL) sent a letter to the city hall of Maceio (AL) asking for the suspension of the fee paid to Nando Reis after the singer criticized former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a show in the capital of Alagoas.

The singer's publicist told Estadão that there is nothing to comment on the matter.

In the document published in your profile on X (formerly Twitter), the councilor says that the musician “expressed his political opinion in a disproportionate and dishonorable way” when he stated that he was “certain that Brazil will only be resolved when Bolsonaro is arrested”. The phrase was sung in the middle of the song “Do seu lado”.

The parliamentarian also requests that the Municipal Attorney General's Office initiate an investigation to determine whether the contract was breached, due to alleged violations of rules “regarding the protection of honor and image, as well as non-compliance with any clause provided for in the service provision contract ”.

The case occurred during the singer's performance at the Verão Massayó Festival, this Sunday, the 21st, promoted by the city hall. On the event's official Instagram network, the attitude divided opinions. Some internet users defend the singer, saying that he was “a big guy” and “left a message and didn’t make a mistake”, while others claim that the attitude of suggesting that the former president be arrested was “serious”.

After the publication on the parliamentarian's profile, there was an argument between him and another councilor, Teca Nelma (PSD), who suggested that the councilor should “look for what to do”. “His actions are limited to flattering the ineligible. If the punishment for talking nonsense was not getting paid, you wouldn’t have received a single salary.”

Dias responded by saying that his colleague “lives on victimization”, is “pampering” and “intellectually dishonest”. “He never proposed any concrete matter in favor of culture, he comes to complain about my position regarding the Nando Reis episode.”

The councilor ends the discussion with a GIF in which a doll says “mi mi mi”.

Despite having lost in the Northeast region, in Maceió Bolsonaro obtained 273,549 votes in the 2022 elections, which corresponds to 57.18% of valid votes, being the only capital in the region to give a majority to the former president.