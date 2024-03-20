To the meeting that The mayor held with Guerreros Unidos, some councilors and officials entered, among them Rafaela Sánchez, who despite the fact that the agreements were going to be made only between the parties involved, took the floor and questioned the protesters, with the leader of the group immediately responding, with whom she had a verbal altercation, but then a Of the affected police officers, he told him that the councilors did nothing even when they saw the fight they started, because they did not even come close; Alejandro Pimentel also exposed her to attending the meeting without being aware of things and right there, while the meeting continued, she approached and with documents they explained her case to him so that she was now aware.

Also the mayor and Alejandro Pimentel starred in a zipizapesince the former union leader directly accused the municipality of having his hands deep in the new Stashag board and although Martín Ahumada denied it and defended himself, the former union leader insisted loudly that the current government managed María José as it pleased. Garcia Flores.

Those who What looked really bad was the group of police officers who made a human fence. on the outskirts of Guasave Cultural Center, so that the Guerreros Unidos protesters could not enter the session, and although in the end they ended up allowing them access, before that the agents were fighting even with the reporters who were covering the story. Despite wearing the uniform of the companies they represent, a police officer treated a journalist as if she were part of the demonstration, so she asked him for respect, after the agent raised his tone of voice, when she never argued with him. him, so in the end the police officer received a warning from a Presidential advisor, since the reporters were only fulfilling their job of informing.

It seems that In Guasave, the only way for the authorities to listen and, above all, provide a solution, is to exert pressure with demonstrations., like the work stoppage carried out by the union members in the Municipal Board of Drinking Water and Sewage of Guasave, and that is that after the general manager failed to comply with the agreements that had already been made in the previous demonstration, they woke up in a work stoppage, which It lasted only a couple of hours, as dialogue between both parties immediately began, managing to deactivate the movement; Now we just need to see if this time what was promised is fulfilled.

The former director of Imudeg César Ojeda Anaya is another of those who is also close to the Morena candidate to the Guasave mayor's officeCecilia Ramírez Montoya, and that point causes expectation, because we must remember that this staff was separated from the position in the government of Martín Ahumada, because they accused him of alleged mismanagement in that paramunicipal, but in the end the public account for 2022 was approved and no anomaly emerged, so it seems that Ojeda Anaya intends to look for a new opportunity in that area, since it seems that he wants to prove to Dr. Ahumada that he was wrong to remove him.

Union members go on strike at Jumapag

Guasave City Council workers begin hunger strike

Up to 120 animals have been treated in tick-killing baths in Sinaloa municipality

#Councilor #argues #knowing