The Municipal Plenary already has among its councilors Álvaro Valdés Pujol, who replaced Esperanza Nieto Martínez this Thursday, as the next candidate on the list presented to the municipal elections by the Popular Group.

The resignation of Nieto, who held the areas of Economic Development, Finance and Personnel, has forced the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, to redistribute these powers. According to the councilor, “the adjustments are minimal”, although she has taken the opportunity to “provide greater reinforcement to the Economic Development area.”

Councilor José Ramón Llorca will be in charge of the Personnel Area, along with the powers of Citizen Security, Agriculture and Rural Environment, which he has held since the beginning of the legislature. Likewise, he holds the position of third deputy mayor. Arroyo justified this designation due to his “extensive experience in staff management and the fact that he already has direct responsibility for a very important part of municipal employees.” He also highlighted that he knows how to “lead and dialogue.”

Ignacio Jáudenes will take charge of the Treasury, along with the Department of Education. The municipal government spokesperson and delegate councilor for Culture will direct budget preparation, treasury and economic management.

Álvaro Valdés, a lawyer by profession, returns to the Corporation of which he was a part in the tripartite legislature, as head of the newly created area: Employment, Training, Business and Contracting. The mayor will be in charge of issues related to Electronic Administration and Transparency, as well as General Services. The new mayor will also be responsible for the Local Development and Employment Agency (ADLE) to promote the necessary training in the emerging industries with which the City Council intends to achieve full employment.

“Due to my personal and institutional development, I believe I will be able to give my best in these areas,” said Valdés.

Álvaro Valdés took over Sports in March of last year, replacing María Casajús, who resigned from her role as councilor in the Cartagena City Council to assume the position of general director of Highways.