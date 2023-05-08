Council report | Why does Helsinki’s top management sit in Säätytalo?

The mayor and the deputy mayor of the coalition have spent a lot of time in government negotiations. This has raised questions.

Prominent responsibility and honor. I saw the mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (cook) described on Tuesday invite to government negotiations.

In the same context, Vartiainen stated that he was representing Finland, not Helsinki.

Vartiainen participates in the work of the group focusing on social security at Säätytalo. This is a subgroup of the “Well-being comes at work” working group. The group discusses, among other things, employment services, benefits and issues related to livelihood.

In addition to the guard, there is also a coalition deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov were welcomed to the government negotiations.

Sazonov, who works as the deputy mayor of the social, health and rescue sector, participates in the working group, which is responsible for the state’s regional administration, municipalities and cities.

News about the participation of decision-makers from Helsinki in national politics as representatives of their own party has aroused many kinds of reactions.

For example, a city councilor and chairman of the SDP council group Eveliina Heinäluoma stated that the mayor of Helsinki will spend his summer vacation during May.

Fortunately, there is nothing going on in Helsinki that would require management or decision-making… Häinuluoma wrote. There is a slight quibble that can be interpreted between the lines.

Under Heinäluoma’s tweet, politicians from both the right and the left appeared to defend Vartiainen’s presence in the government negotiations.

I would personally believe that it is good for the people of Helsinki that they are in government negotiationswrote the deputy mayor for culture and leisure Paavo Arhinmäki (left).

It is very good that the management of Helsinki is involved in making the board programcommented the councilor of the Greens Pekka Sauri.

Primarily However, Vartiainen says that he is negotiating measures to increase employment, which will affect the national level.

“Solutions that are good for Finland are also good for Helsinki,” Vartiainen tells HS.

Vartiainen does not comment further on the content of the negotiations. He still doesn’t know very precisely about them, because so far Vartiainen has not been negotiating at Säätytalo.

When asked if Vartiainen intends to bring up Helsinki’s perspective, he repeats that he is pushing for things that are good for the whole of Finland.

“Then they are also good for the whole of Helsinki.”

According to Vartiainen, the actual advocacy has taken place together with other large cities. The cities have jointly drawn up the goals for the government negotiations. Vartiainen describes them as pontifical.

In a social chat it was also asked whether the mayor, as a representative of his party, sits on the back of Helsinki’s tax payers.

According to Vartiainen, the negotiations have so far not affected the management of the mayor’s duties. Based on the current schedule, he has prepared for possible absences by taking two vacation days for the coming weeks.

At the moment, the mayor’s desk includes, among other things, the salary payment crisis, budget preparations and international assignments.

Deputy mayor Sazonov also said that he will take vacation days if government negotiations prevent the deputy mayor from performing his duties.

“At Säätytalo, I am the representative of my party, seeking the best of Finland,” Sazonov commented by email.

The mayor’s there is no particular conflict of interest between the role and acting as a party representative, states Ari-Veikko Anttiroiko. Anttiroiko is a docent of municipal and regional management at the University of Tampere.

According to Anttiroiko, it is good that there are actors involved in government negotiations who are familiar with the tasks and activities of cities and municipalities. According to him, the presence of Vartiainen and Sazonov before is, above all, a positive thing for Helsinki.

Although urban policy is discussed especially at Sazonov’s table, according to Anttiroiko, an individual representative does not have special power there.

“If something is missing from this lower table, it would mainly be the representation of the smallest and most remote municipalities,” Anttiroiko writes via e-mail.

It was held during the parliamentary elections conversation about whether anyone monitors Helsinki’s interest in the parliament.

Taking into account the concern that emerged at the time that no one would defend the capital region on Arkadianmäki, the presence of the mayor’s office in the government negotiations is probably a positive thing.