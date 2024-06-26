Council report | Who will be the next mayor of Helsinki? Now even Jan Vapaavuori’s name has been mentioned

Council report|Politicians are on a well-deserved summer vacation, but the next election is less than a year away. The lack of strong mayoral candidates may weigh on party activists, writes city reporter Milla Palkoaho.

In urban policy has moved to the summer break and the party activists have retreated to the cottage piers to recover from the three elections scheduled in 1.5 years. At the level of thought, however, it is already time to tune in to the municipal elections that await next spring.

In April 2025, it will be decided who will be the face of the city for the next four years.

From which group the mayor who leads the city with a monthly salary of more than 14,000 euros is chosen is still a mystery.

For now there is sure to be only one name in the mayoral race.

Social Democrats Eveliina Heinäluoma volunteered for the position of mayor in May. Heinäluoma is the chairman of the Sdp council group in the city council and a member of parliament, who received almost 16,000 votes in the previous parliamentary elections.

A year ago, the Dems achieved a strong result in the Helsinki electoral district and wedged the Greens out of the city’s second party position. It will soon become clear whether it was a permanent change in power relations or just a change Sanna Marin statistical deviation caused by the phenomenon.

The Left Alliance has not yet announced its mayoral candidate, but hardly anyone is going to challenge the cult favorite Paavo Arhinmäkä.

Arhinmäki himself seems to enjoy being the deputy mayor for culture and leisure. The hardest part of the task seems to be climbing the fitness stairs for the “mayor’s sports corner” videos published on social media.

And because without Li Andersson the left is unlikely to repeat the miracle seen in the European elections in Helsinki, Arhinmäki will also enjoy the position of deputy mayor in the coming term.

For the rest so that leaves the Greens and the coalition, which have been fighting for the position of the largest party in Helsinki throughout the 2000s – the coalition winning one election after another.

This time, neither of the top two knows who they are competing against.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told in Mayhow the current mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok’s) popularity is quite thin among its own ranks.

Vartiainen himself has not yet told about his future plans, but after crises like Sarastia and the data breach, Vartiainen’s position seems uncertain to say the least.

Many members of the coalition are ready to accept the position of deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov behind. On paper, Sazonov is an almost perfect candidate: despite his young age, he is experienced, knowledgeable and respected across party lines.

Unfortunately, Sazonov lacks the aura of the sound king. In the previous municipal elections, Sazonov received only 1,307 votes.

Based on the talk in the corridors, this worries some members of the coalition. It has even been hoped out loud that the former mayor who left the city hall in 2021 Jan Vapaavuori would make a return to urban politics.

Helsinki News told referring to his sources on Wednesday that Vapaavuor has already been courted as a mayoral candidate from the coalition. Vapaavuori himself said that he has not “thought the matter more deeply”.

The coalition election pressure will certainly be affected by who will be the number one candidate for the greens.

According to the Greens’ own rules, the deputy mayor Anni Sinnemäki should give up his position. Apparently, the rule is open to interpretation, and Sinnemäki could theoretically continue in any position other than as deputy mayor of the urban environment. It’s a different matter, then, whether the Greens or Sinnemäki himself want it.

The Greens’ most popular politicians from Helsinki, such as Fatim Diarra and Maria Ohisalohave just landed interesting positions either in national politics or in Europe.

Instead, the coalition may be challenged by a candidate from the right wing of the greens, such as Atte Harjanten or those who spent gap years in urban politics The wind is blowing with force.

But if the greens’ wildest dreams came true, they would run for office Pekka Haavisto.

Haavisto did not get the presidency he had long sought, but in Helsinki alone, almost 224,000 people voted for him. Even in the municipal elections, Haavisto might have the opportunity to increase his voter base to greater proportions than the party’s support, even past the coalition.

Parties themselves like to emphasize that it is not a personal election. They’re right, of course. The city’s affairs are ultimately decided in the boards, the city government and the council, and the election themes are much bigger than one person’s personality.

However, the mayor’s task is not only to push.

With the experience of two mayors, the people of Helsinki have been able to observe how two rather different leadership styles have a wider impact on the city’s operating culture.