Council report | Smaller account and less power – Why on earth are two of Helsinki’s leading politicians ready to move to parliament?

Two deputy mayors of Helsinki are ready to leave the leadership position and become rank-and-file representatives in the parliament. Why the hell, asks journalist Milla Palkoaho.

office with a sea view on the edge of Kauppatori, monthly earnings of over ten tons and a lot of political power. It sounds like something that many politicians can only dream of.

However, it is not enough for the two deputy mayors from Helsinki. They have run for the parliamentary elections.

They are ready to give up a pompous title, a five-figure salary and a vantage point for the development of the capital.

Instead, there is a line representative’s monthly fee of around 6,600 euros, endless compromises between 199 colleagues and a thankless fight for media space.

To a layman’s ears, it sounds like it’s the worst barter of the year. What do the deputy mayors who ran for office say?

To me politics has been a choice of passion from the beginning, declares the deputy mayor of the social, health and rescue sector, the coalition Daniel Sazonov.

“Urban politics is great, small and big things happen every day, but the issues of national politics affect the future of the whole of Finland in a wider way than Helsinki,” explains Sazonov.

According to Sazonov, it was the big changes he witnessed as deputy mayor, such as social security reform, that inspired him to become a parliamentary election candidate.

If Sazonov, who lives in Töölö, is elected to parliament, the shorter commute may compensate for the falling salary.

Sazonov already announced in August of last year that he was running for parliament.

At that point, he had only had time to work in his position for just over a year. Has the deputy mayor’s job been a big disappointment, Daniel Sazonov?

“No way! This has been and still is a great and interesting task,” says Sazonov.

Deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov at the city hall in the summer of 2022.

According to him, the deputy mayor is in the rare position of being able to focus full-time on making city policy. Still, Sazonov now wants to go to bigger arenas.

Sazonov is known to be a textbook example of a political chicken, whose career path has mainly been from one cabinet to another.

Deputy mayors It has only been in Helsinki since 2017. At that time, the city’s management system was reformed and switched to the so-called mayor model.

According to Helsinki’s administrative rules, the deputy mayors monitor the activities of their sector, take care of communication and monitoring the interests of the city’s citizens, and supervise the implementation of the budget in their sector.

They exercise political power as chairmen of their boards and as members of the city government and council.

The deputy mayors have no real operational power, and rumor has it that it rubs off on some of the deputy mayors.

There have been other pains associated with the reform. The city’s inspection board commented in the summer of 2020 that the mutual roles and power of the deputy mayors and branch managers are unclear to the staff.

Read more: The role of Helsinki’s deputy mayors has caused confusion among civil servants – uncertainty, especially about the limits of the power of the two leading politicians

In the previous ones in the parliamentary elections in 2019, none of the then deputy mayors ran.

Nasima Razmyar of the Social Democrats, who was deputy mayor for culture and leisure at the time, followed the election hype from the shelter of the pale blue walls of the city hall.

A few years earlier, he had left his job as a member of parliament for the position of deputy mayor. In the 2021 municipal elections, Razmyar was specifically the Democrats’ mayoral candidate.

Is almost six years in the mayor’s office enough, Nasima Razmyar?

“This has been valuable work, but there are so many important issues that need to be resolved at the national level. I feel that now is my moment to move to the side of the parliament, but of course it will be decided by the voters.”

During this council term, Razmyar has served as deputy mayor for education and upbringing.

Is the decision due to the fact that early childhood education is in crisis and Helsinki’s schools are constantly in the headlines in a less flattering light?

“On the contrary. It has strengthened the desire to have a wider influence on, for example, legislation and financing,” Razmyar answers.

Deputy Mayor for Education Nasima Razmyar at the city hall in November last year.

From the town hall however, there are whispers that Razmyar’s decision was based on party political tactics.

Demarie’s crown jewel, Prime Minister Sanna Marin ran for the Pirkanmaa electoral district, even though he would have been more than welcome to rake in the votes of the people of Helsinki.

In Helsinki, the sdp’s list lacks luminous attractions. Behind the scenes, it is said that the party left Razmyar no choice.

Was running for office a sacrifice to ensure the party’s electoral success?

“No way! I probably would have run even if Marin had run in Helsinki,” says Razmyar.

If Sazonov and Razmyar are elected to the parliament, two important political figures are freed in Helsinki.

Many of the most central city politicians of the coalition and sdp are also running for parliament, so the deputy mayor’s mantle cannot be placed on anyone’s shoulders with certainty until the votes have been counted.

It is certain that the power game in Helsinki will not end on election night.