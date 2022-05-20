The Council of State does not consider the private member’s law for a voluntary end of life to be careful enough. The advisory body has already established this in December 2020, but only on Friday announced† Research has shown that the problem of elderly people with an active death wish without being seriously ill is too complex for the proposal. The Council of State therefore advises the House of Representatives not to consider the proposal, unless it is amended.

The bill, announced in 2016 by former D66 MP Pia Dijkstra, means that people aged 75 or older who are tired of life should be given the right to choose to end their life, even if they are not suffering hopelessly. Assisted suicide remains punishable in principle in the initiative proposal, unless the older person is mentally competent, there is a minimum of two months reflection period between the first and final request and it has been established that it is a voluntary and well-considered choice.

However, the Council of State says that it is not always possible to demonstrate whether a person over 75 with a pronounced death wish actually wants to die, whether the death wish is permanent and whether the death wish is not related to (medical) problems that can be solved. such as money problems. Also – not by definition permanent – feelings of loneliness and dependence on others can reinforce the death wish.

Out published in June 2021 research senior lecturer Els van Wijngaarden (University of Humanistics), an authority in the field of ‘completed life’, already showed that the group of not seriously ill over-75s in the Netherlands with a serious death wish is very small. It also emerged that the death wish of these elderly people is just as ‘changeable’ as that of younger seniors, that they often have a lower level of education and that their death wish often conceals a ‘complicated problem’.