The Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) has wrongly imposed a fine of 575,000 euros on video platform VoetbalTV. That was ruled by the Council of State on Wednesday. The platform no longer has to pay the fine. According to the administrative court, the AP wrongly decided that VoetbalTV only has a commercial interest.

The online platform VoetbalTV, a collaboration between the KNVB and Talpa, broadcast video images of amateur football matches for, among others, trainers, fans and players.

At the end of 2019, the AP imposed a fine of 575,000 euros on the service because VoetbalTV’s profit motive could not constitute a “legitimate interest” in broadcasting images for which players and the public had not individually given permission. The platform, which was used by more than 150 clubs until then, went bankrupt. (NRC)

