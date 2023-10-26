It is not yet realistic that the Netherlands will achieve the climate target of emitting at least 55 percent less CO2 by 2030, the Council of State warned on Thursday. The cabinet’s most important advisor refers to the annual calculation by the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL), the Climate and Energy Outlook. This shows that the climate target will only be achieved if all factors – including the weather and the energy market – are in good hands.

#Council #State #unrealistic #Netherlands #achieve #climate #goals #pace #slow