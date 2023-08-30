Energy company Vattenfall is not yet allowed to build a new biomass plant in Diemen before an investigation has been carried out into the environmental effects. That judges the Council of State Wednesday. In 2019, the province of North Holland issued a permit for the construction of the biomass plant, without a so-called environmental impact statement having been drawn up. “That should have been done in this case,” said the Supreme Administrative Court.

Vattenfall wants to burn wood pellets in the biomass plant to generate heat for households in Diemen, Amsterdam and Almere. The question was whether the wood pellets that Vattenfall wants to use for this fall under waste. If that is the case, an environmental impact statement must first be drawn up. The province did not think that was necessary.

But the Council of State “rules that the wood pellets should be regarded as waste in this case”. With that, the biomass power plant in Diemen must be “classified as a waste incineration plant and the province should not have granted the permit without an environmental impact assessment.” If the provincial government decides to grant a permit again, an investigation must now be carried out.

The ruling of the Council of State is good news for environmental organization Mobilization for the Environment (MOB), among others. The organization has been expressing its concerns for years about, for example, the harmful substances that it believes are released during the combustion of wood pellets, ranging from nitrogen oxides to dioxins and heavy metals. MOB is also concerned about the damage to forests where the wood must come from. Vattenfall promises to source the wood from “responsibly managed forests”.