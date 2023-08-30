Genoa – After a summer of uncertainties and expectations, today is the day of the verdicts which will allow us to outline the definitive picture of the participants in Serie B 2023/24, filling in the two empty boxes. The Council of State has rejected Perugia Calcio’s appeal against the sentence of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court in the proceeding concerning the admission of Lecco to Serie B. The Umbrians therefore remain in Serie C, while Lecco is in Serie B. The appeal of the Foggia, which had been defeated in the playoff final by Lecco and which remains in Serie C like Perugia. Lecco will probably make their championship debut on Sunday 3 September at the Euganeo di Padova against Catanzaro and then they will have to recover the matches of the first three days against Pisa, Spezia and Como.

Instead, the wait for the decision on the case of Regina It is on possible repechage of Brescia in Serie B: various rumors have come out since this morning that they would like the Calabrians to be excluded (they should start again from D, with Casertana fished again in C) as already sanctioned by the Tar and the Lombards in Serie B in their place but for now there is still no official announcement judgment.

With regard to LeccoPerugia disputed the granting, in its opinion illegitimate, of the license to take part in the Serie B championship by the Lombard club as it had not demonstrated within the set deadlines the availability of a stadium suitable for playing Serie B matches. However, the Council of State confirmed what was decided by the Tar explaining that «the Calcio Lecco 1912 srl company, winner of the playoff matches, only on 18.6.2023 achieved the sporting title which made it eligible for participation in the Serie B championship»; and «found itself in the legal impossibility, independent of its will, to respect the deadline of 15.6.2023 as regards the filing of the documentation relating to the infrastructural requirements, not being able to access the FIGC portal, Serie B championship by 15.6.2023, having obtained only after 15.6.2023, the necessary sporting qualification”.

The lack of coordination between the dates of the play-off match calendar and the dates envisaged by the license manual “having produced the effect of leaving alive a deadline of impossible observance (that of 15.6.2023) – explains the Council of State – cannot be to the detriment of the football club, and, therefore, correctly, the FIGC has agreed to an extension of the term within the strict limits aimed at remedying the aforementioned lack of coordination and guaranteeing the level playing field of football clubs entitled to participate in the Serie B championship». In the end, according to the judges, the sentence of the Tar “did nothing but use the criterion of reasonableness starting from a fact, namely the shifting of the dates of the Lega Pro playoff matches”.