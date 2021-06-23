Council of State, Frattini promoted for seniority (13 years of absences)

Franco Frattini was appointed deputy president of the Council of State. The choice fell unexpectedly on the former favorite delifino of Berlusconi, awarded for length of service. But the count – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – also attributes to him the years in which the former parliamentarian was involved in politics, as many as 13. He managed to prevail over other competitors who did not take it well at all and now some among themselves they threaten to appeal. With how many hopes? Few, since the final decision would be the Council of State of which Frattini has become number 2 just a step below the president Filippo Patroni Griffi, who could free him the place in a few months.

In the running for the coveted chair – continues il Fatto – there were five candidates with excellent CVs and pedigrees: in addition to Frattini, Giuseppe Severini, Luigi Maruotti, Carmine Volpe and Gianpiero Paolo Cirillo, all councilors of state for over 30 years and all for at least a decade now, section presidents at Palazzo Spada. And here, however, the acrobatics begin because Frattini, even if it is true that he was the one who took up the service first, he is also the candidate who exercised less the actual functions of administrative magistrate. Because between one election and another in Parliament or because of the many government posts, for a very long period, as someone pointed out, he saw the courtrooms only with a telescope.