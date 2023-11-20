Increase the traffic fines to complete the budget? That is not a good reason, according to the Council of State.

Old-fashioned 130 km/h driving on the highway can be an expensive hobby these days. All of us @willeme That’s why he started driving at 100 km/h out of misery. And that is before the fines become more expensive again in 2024.

In April of this year we already had to deliver the bad news that traffic fines are becoming more expensive again. The amount of all traffic fines will increase by 10% next year. If you are caught on the highway at 130, you will soon be able to pay €368. And it’s not like you’re committing a major crime, because the speed limit has only been lowered because of the nitrogen.

Logically, such an increase in traffic fines is not welcomed by everyone. But it’s not just angry citizens who think so. The Council of State is also critical of the plans.

In their advice, which was published today, the Council of State wonders aloud whether the fines are proportionate. The fines have not been increased to increase road safety, but to close a gap in the budget. This applies at least to part of the increase (4.3%).

The Council of State believes this is “not a good reason” to increase the fines. A fine must be proportionate to the seriousness of the violation. And that is not the case if you simply increase the fines to fill the public coffers.

The Council of State hit the nail on the head, but unfortunately they do not recommend immediately canceling the increase in traffic fines. Their advice is: first research the effect of the increase. If this shows that the increase is not necessary, it should be abandoned. That’s the advice anyway. It remains to be seen what the government will do with this.

Photo: Police A6, spotted by @julian06

This article Council of State disagrees with increasing traffic fines first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

