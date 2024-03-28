Francesco Bellomo expelled from the judiciary. His “dress code” costs him his job

It ended with dismissal from the judiciary the story it concerns Francesco Bellomothe now former togato that imposed on his students to dress with miniskirts with stiletto heels during his courses. The decision came from State Council. The magistrate “has put it into effect acts detrimental to dignity and gods fundamental human rights“, write the judges of the Council of State in the sentence with which they dispose of his dismissal by the administrative judiciary.

Bellomo had been acquitted in November 2020 from accusations of violence and persecutory acts against one of his students because “the fact does not exist“. However, the disciplinary proceedings entirely within the judiciary continued, up to the final sentence of today. “The former colleague – we read again and reported by Il Corriere della Sera – has in fact abused the qualification of magistrate to solicit the public office receiving your interventions for private purposes“.