The cabinet was allowed to keep the Groningen gas fields open at the ‘pilot flame position’ during the past gas year. This is done by the administrative law department of the Council of State set Wednesday morning. The action group Groningen Soil Movement wanted to reprimand the cabinet by appealing to the highest administrative court. According to the people of Groningen, with the gas extraction decree, the cabinet is allowing the importance of a gas supply guarantee to prevail over that of the safety of the people of Groningen. However, the Council of State states that the Secretary of State has ‘correctly assessed’ the security risks of Groningers.

Outgoing State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining, D66) determined this summer that 1 October is the date on which sixty years of gas extraction in Groningen will come to an end. This gas year – which ran from October – a minimum amount of 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas was extracted from Groningen. For comparison: in the previous gas year between 2021 and 2022, about 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas were extracted.

In the coming months, the cabinet therefore wants to further reduce dependence on Groningen gas by having the taps run exclusively on the pilot position. This is possible because the nitrogen plant in Zuidbroek will be completed on time. This factory converts gas imported from abroad into so-called low-calorific gas – the same as was produced in Groningen. The cabinet wants to keep five of the eleven gas wells on the pilot light, so that they can supply gas in extreme cases of emergency.