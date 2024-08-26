No additional costs for those accompanying minors and disabled people on air travel

On the planes, there will be no additional costs on the seats of the companions of minors and disabled people. This was established today, Monday 26 August, by the Council of State which proved right Enacor the National Civil Aviation Authority, which has always been against the airlines proposal. They asked for some extra costs for this “category” of people: those who accompanied minors and disabled on an airplane trip he could only sit next to them by paying a majority fee.

For reasons of “safety of our provision that protects the right to mobility of minors and the most vulnerable categories“, says the President of ENAC, Pierluigi DiPalmathe request for extra costs by airlines for booking a seat next to the companions of under 12 years old and of the disabledwas banned because it was considered commercial practice. The Council of State confirmed the decision.

Ryanair’s proposal and the rejection by the Council of State

It all started in November of 2022when the low cost airline Ryanair had appealed an adverse ruling of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court. Ryanair claimed there was no no obligation according to which the proximity between the companion and the accompanied should be free. The tariff aspects would be left to the free entrepreneurial choice of air carriers following the European regulations in the sector.

But the Council of State does not agree. It has I reject Ryanair’s appeal supporting the thesis always supported by Enac. In the ruling of the Council it is explained how the need for contiguity between the minor and the accompanying person is connected to the safety obligationthe fulfillment of which is the responsibility of the air carrier and cannot be made conditional on the payment of any supplement.

The president of Enac declared: “We welcome with great enthusiasm satisfaction the ruling of the Council of State which confirms a provision strongly desired by me and the General Director Alessio Quaranta in July 2021, with which we imposed on airlines thefree seat assignment to minors and people with reduced mobility near their parents and/or accompanying persons”. He concluded: “The right to mobility must be guaranteed to everyone, no one excluded“.