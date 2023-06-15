Brazil Agencyi

06/14/2023 – 22:47

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) revoked the registration of former state secretary of Health in the Wilson Witzel government, Edmar José Alves dos Santos. He was arrested in July 2020, accused of being part of a criminal organization that defrauded purchase contracts for lung respirators used in patients with covid-19. He was also accused of building field hospitals that failed to function.

The sentence was determined this Tuesday (13). Cancellation of registration is the highest penalty, according to current legislation.

Edmar Santos is an anesthesiologist and was director of the Pedro Ernesto University Hospital, at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), and worked at the Military Police Hospital, because he is a career officer and a lieutenant colonel of the corporation. With the cancellation of the professional registration, he will no longer be able to practice medicine.

Prison

Edmar Santos was arrested at home, in Botafogo, in the south zone of Rio, on July 10, 2020. Search and seizure warrants were also executed in another house of the former secretary, in Itaipava, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro . The action was an offshoot of Operation Merchants of Chaos, on fraud in contracts of the State Department of Health, which had already resulted in the arrest of former undersecretary executive Gabriel Neves, in early May of that year.

In the management of Edmar Santos at the head of the State Department of Health, of the seven campaign hospitals promised to treat cases of covid-19, only two were inaugurated. In addition, a thousand respirators purchased to care for serious patients with the disease were never delivered to the state’s public health network. The equipment cost BRL 36 million and only 52 were delivered, but none of them was used to treat serious covid-19 patients.

Days after Neves was arrested, still in May, Edmar Santos was exonerated from the position of State Secretary of Health by Governor Wilson Witzel.

