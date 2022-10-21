Population can submit suggestions until December 23; CFM consultation on use criteria is open to the entire population

O Federal Council of Medicine opened a public consultation aimed at updating the Resolution No. 2,324/2022, which deals with the criteria for the use of cannabidiol. The decision caused protests from doctors and patients.

The resolution restricts its application to cases of epilepsy in childhood and adolescence that do not respond to conventional therapies in patients with Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Those interested in participating in the consultation should submit their suggestions through an electronic platform to be opened on the site which, according to CFM, guarantees anonymity. The deadline is from October 24th to December 23rd. It will be necessary to inform the CPF number and State and municipality of residence.

This is the 2nd public consultation on the subject. The 1st, which took place from July 1 to 31 this year, was open only to doctors and representatives of the category.

UNDERSTAND

On October 11, CFM resolution 2324/2022 prohibited doctors from prescribing the drug, derived from the plant from which marijuana is also produced, outside the cases mentioned above. In addition, they are prevented from giving courses and lectures on the use of cannabidiol. “outside the scientific environment”.

The measure revokes resolution 2113 of 2014 (here is the intact – 6 MB), which regulated the therapeutic use of cannabidiol without determining specific diseases for medical prescription. The new text maintains the ban on the medical prescription of cannabis in natura for medical use, “Bas any derivatives other than cannabidiol”.

The resolution also establishes the following vetoes:

prescription of cannabis in natura for medical use;

prescription of cannabidiol for therapeutic indication in diseases other than Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes and tuberous sclerosis complex.

In a note, the Council stated that prescribing CBD has had positive results for cases of seizure syndromes, such as Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet, but negative”in several other clinical situations” – without specifying what they would be. wanted by Power360, the CFM did not answer which negative cases these would be.

For the evaluation, more than 300 contributions from doctors from all over Brazil were considered, sent through public consultation and other publications carried out from December 2020 to August 2022, according to the CFM.

Prosecutor of the Republic Ailton Benedito de Souza, responsible for the case, asked the council for documents that support the justification given in the resolution.

He also cites resolutions from the anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) that provide for cannabidiol (RDC No. 327/2019 and RDC No. 335/2020) for medicinal purposes, in addition to requesting documents from the agency that serve as a basis for the scientific evidence mentioned in the two resolutions.

To the Ministry of Health, Souza asked for information on the impacts of Anvisa and CFM resolutions on the SUS (Health Unic System). The deadline for responses is 15 days.