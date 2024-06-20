Thursday, June 20, 2024
Council of Europe | Juha Lavanpuro is proposed as the Finnish judge of the European Court of Human Rights

June 20, 2024
in World Europe
The term of the current Finnish judge of the European Court of Human Rights, Pauliine Koskelo, ends at the end of the year.

European the Council’s Judicial Selection Board presented on Wednesday, the next Finnish judge of the European Court of Human Rights will be a doctor of law Juha Lavanpuroa.

Lavanpuro currently works as a legal advisor to the Supreme Administrative Court. He has been a member of the Supreme Administrative Court since 2020.

Before his career as a judge, Lavanpuro worked as a professor of public law at the University of Turku.

European The human rights court is a court operating in connection with the Council of Europe, whose task is to monitor the implementation of the European Convention on Human Rights in the member states of the Council of Europe.

The court in Strasbourg, France has one judge from each of the 47 member states of the Council of Europe. Elected as a Finnish judge in 2016 Pauliine Koskelon the term of office is ending at the end of the year.

Lavanpuro’s counter-candidates are a judge of the Helsinki Administrative Court, a doctor of law Fairy tale Heikkilä and a doctor of law working at the Court of Justice of the European Union Pekka Aalto.

