On Tuesday, the Council of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum approved, on a score of 13 to 3, the two-month suspension of the mandate of Federal Deputy Daniel Silveira (PSL-RJ). The deputy’s defense would have five days to appeal the decision to the Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ), counting from the date of publication of the decision, but gave up the appeal period.

The decision to suspend Daniel Silveira will now be up to the Chamber’s Plenary.

The PSL accuses Daniel Silveira of having recorded and released in 2019, without authorization, a reserved meeting in which the dispute for the party’s leadership was discussed. The deputy denies the charges.

For the case reporter at the Ethics Council, deputy Alexandre Leite (DEM-SP), who read his opinion on the 22nd, the recording of a restricted meeting or not, clandestinely, outside of exceptional cases allowed by the legal system, does not it is consistent with ethics and morals.

* With information from the Chamber Agency

