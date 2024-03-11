Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/11/2024 – 22:00

The decision by the Petrobras Board of Directors not to distribute the extraordinary dividends associated with the fourth quarter profit may be reevaluated, “at an opportune moment”, said this Monday (11) the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira. He made the statement after a meeting at Palácio do Planalto.

“Profit resources that are not obligatory to be divided [estão além do mínimo estabelecido pela Lei das Sociedades Anônimas] went to a contingency account, which remunerates the capital. At an opportune moment, the Board of Directors may reevaluate the possibility of dividing part or all of it”, said Silveira upon arriving at the Ministry of Finance accompanied by Minister Fernando Haddad.

Silveira, Haddad and the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, met for almost three hours on Monday afternoon at Palácio do Planalto with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to the two ministers, the distribution of dividends was not discussed at the meeting, and participants only discussed Petrobras' investment plans and the company's transition to clean energy.

Silveira highlighted that the decision on whether or not to distribute extraordinary dividends is “dynamic” and reinforced that the ordinary dividends, established by the Corporation Law, were distributed correctly.

“The government controls Petrobras, but we work to make it attractive to investors. At no point does the government lose its vision of providing investors with predictability. The government respected the predictability of the distribution of ordinary dividends, which are mandatory”, he countered.

The Minister of Mines and Energy highlighted that the money not distributed to shareholders went to a capital reserve account that is being remunerated (yielding). “Petrobras' profit went to a contingency account that has its own destination, which is exactly the distribution of dividends at the appropriate time that Petrobras' governance decides”, stated the minister, highlighting that the decision will be up to the state-owned company's Board of Directors.

Haddad said that the retention of resources occurred because the company decided to evaluate the evolution of the investment plan to check whether the money will be needed to complete the projects or whether it can be passed on to shareholders.

“The advice [de Administração] deemed it convenient to wait for the progress of the investments to judge the convenience of making and when to make the distribution”, said Haddad.

The Finance Minister denied that the ministry had pressured the state-owned company to distribute the extraordinary dividends, although the resources help the National Treasury, Petrobras' largest shareholder, to meet the target of zeroing the primary deficit in 2024. Haddad highlighted that the Budget of 2024 does not provide for the Union to receive dividends beyond those established by the Corporation Law.

“In the Union Budget, only ordinary dividends are included. The Treasury did not prepare the budget counting on extraordinary dividends. If they come, they will improve the budget; but we are not counting on that”, declared Haddad.

As several state-owned companies paid dividends above expectations, the Finance Minister highlighted, the value of dividends stated in the Budget will be exceeded, even without the extraordinary dividends from Petrobras.

Haddad stated that he was unaware of a technical note issued by the Ministry of Finance itself recommending the distribution of extraordinary dividends. “I don't know this technical note, but the Treasury is sometimes provoked to say whether it understands that the distribution could harm the company's investment plan. If she understands that it is not, she gives a favorable opinion. Now a piece of advice, he is sovereign,” he replied.

The Minister of Mines and Energy denied that the meeting was used to discuss the continuation of the position of the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates. Despite the government's determination, Prates abstained from the Board of Directors' vote that withheld the payment of extraordinary dividends.

“At no point was this considered. And, as Minister Haddad highlighted, what was held today was an extremely productive meeting to discuss energy transition”, replied Silveira. He attributed the news of Prates' possible dismissal to “financial market speculation”.

The Minister of Mines and Energy invited the Ministry of Finance to have a seat on the Petrobras Board of Directors. “It is also important to highlight that today was a very opportune moment to invite the Treasury to join the council, even for it [a Fazenda] bring the public finance perspective and perspective on the national economy”, he declared. Silveira, however, said that the presidency of the council would continue with a representative from Mines and Energy, a department to which Petrobras is linked.

Without mentioning the crisis caused at Petrobras after the non-distribution of extraordinary dividends, President Lula posted on social media that the meeting was productive. “Good meeting with the president of Petrobras Jean Paul Prates, ministers Fernando Haddad, Alexandre Silveira and Rui Costa and the company's board of directors. We talked about investments in fertilizers, energy transition, in short, the future of our country”, wrote the president on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

On Thursday, when reporting net profit of R$31 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, Petrobras informed that it would not pay extraordinary dividends for the period following a decision by the Board of Directors, whose powers are superior to those of the board. With 11 members, the council has six representatives from the federal government.

With the retention of dividends, Petrobras lost R$55.8 billion in market value on Friday (8), with a devaluation of 10.57% in preferred shares and 10.37% in common shares. This Monday, shares continued to fall, with drops of 1.3% (preferred) and 1.92% (common). Investors feared alleged intervention by the federal government in the company.