The Council of Mallorca provided 9,000 euros for the shop run by the Pollensa Association of Artisans. The grant was in order to adapt the shop, purchase fittings and facilitate online promotion.

The councilor for economic promotion and local development, Jaume Alzamora, visited the shop on Tuesday. He said that “assistance we are giving to professional artisans means that the competitiveness of Mallorca’s artisan sector can improve, while it also supports local trade.”

The shop sells artisan products made in Pollensa. It’s on Carrer Sant Domingo, so right by the cloister.