The communication of the ex-presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with the members of the UN Security Council (Security Council) will take place in an informal setting, a source in the Security Council told Izvestia … He explained that there is no official Minsk issue in the organization. On September 4, the leader of the Belarusian opposition will make an appeal to the Security Council members; on September 8, she will meet with members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which Belarus is not a member of. There, by the way, ready to help the republic in building bridges. Even despite the fact that the opposition itself speaks of the responsibility of Belarusians for the fate of their country.

Baltic breeze

The topic that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will speak at a meeting of the UN Security Council is consonant with what she said when addressing the European Parliament. It will focus on the situation in Belarus and its requirements – namely, about the resignation from the post of President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of those detained in connection with their anti-government position. At the same time the topic of international mediation in the dialogue between the authorities and the protesters may be on the agenda.

– It is the responsibility of the Belarusians themselves to achieve negotiations on the transfer of power between the representatives of the authorities and the people. But we do not refuse international assistance to start them. , – said the press service of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. – This is not a geopolitical revolution, this is a political crisis within the country. The people of Belarus want to elect a new leader of the country, they have the right to do it themselves.

Moreover, as reported source of “Izvestia” in the UN Security Council, officially the current situation in the republic is not on the agenda in the organization – communication between Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and members of the Security Council will “Arria formula” , which implies an informal meeting for a frank exchange of views between UN members. This format does not require the consent of other members of the Security Council and does not oblige anyone to participate in it. All interested countries can attend the meeting.

The leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya spoke via video link at an extraordinary meeting of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs Photo: TASS / EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET

Estonia intends to request communication in this format, it is present in the Security Council in 2020-2021 as a non-permanent member … As reported TASS at the republic’s permanent mission to the UN, Tallinn contacted “Tikhanovskaya’s team to invite her to speak” at discussions in the Security Council.

Estonia is the only one of the three Baltic countries represented today in the Security Council. It is the Baltic countries and Poland that most actively insist on the participation of the international community in solving the Belarusian crisis. … They initiated a discussion in the European Union of sanctions against the leadership of the republic. Without waiting for the restrictions to be introduced at the European level, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia banned Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials from entering their territory. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya herself is now in Lithuania – there she, being forced to leave the country, went immediately after the presidential elections on August 9.

Russia does not accept the approaches of its Baltic colleagues. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called them “gross interference in the internal affairs of the state” , which “causes discomfort among the countries of old Europe, which realize the need to act in a balanced manner.”

– Our Lithuanian neighbors have crossed, in my opinion, all the facets of decency in the demands they put forward. We have reason to believe that she and Ms. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya are working with completely non-democratic methods and methods, in which respect for the sovereignty of the Republic of Belarus is not strongly shown. , – said Sergey Lavrov, speaking September 1 at MGIMO.

Earlier, On August 18, at the initiative of Estonia and the United States, the Security Council held closed consultations on the situation in Belarus. They were also unofficial. , no decisions were made at this meeting.

One more appeal

Four days after her speech at the Security Council, on September 8, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will address the PACE Commission on Political Issues with a similar speech. As Izvestia was told in the secretariat of the assembly, two petitions were submitted on the situation in Belarus: an appeal for an inclusive national political process and a statement on the need for electoral reform in the republic. Both requests were submitted by British representatives to PACE.

At the same time, Belarus is not included in the Council of Europe … The republic applied for membership in the organization in 1993, but its status as a special guest in PACE (the first step towards participation in the Council) was suspended in 1997. At the same time, interaction with the Belarusian authorities continued. So, in July 2019, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe for the period from 2019 to 2021 accepted the second action plan developed by the organization together with the country’s leadership (the first was designed for 2016-2017).

PACE is confident that the organization could help build bridges in the republic. As a member of the Assembly Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy, Austrian politician Doris Bures told Izvestia, despite the fact that Belarus is not a member of the Council of Europe, “Over the past few years, she has come a little closer to the European family” …

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Photo: TASS / Mikhail Japaridze

– To find a way out of the crisis, both nationally and internationally, a broad and inclusive dialogue is needed. I welcome all efforts that support this dialogue, – said the deputy. – The Council of Europe can support Belarus and its citizens in moving to the heart of our community through reforms in the field of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The assembly as a whole welcomes the forthcoming speech by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: as a member of the same committee, Turkish MP Unal Chevikez, said in an interview with Izvestia, it will raise the international community’s awareness of the post-election situation in Belarus and, possibly, lead to initiatives recommending that the country’s leadership be more attentive to people’s expectations.

As for Moscow’s position on the participation of the Council of Europe, its point of view sounds unambiguous.

– We believe that the decision to involve the Council of Europe or any other international organization in the Belarusian internal political processes is in the exclusive jurisdiction of the Belarusian authorities, – Izvestia was told at the Russian permanent mission to the organization.