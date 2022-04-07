The Council for Journalism (RvdJ) has NRC Thursday in a case brought by Taco Dankers, former chairman of the Supervisory Board of broadcaster Ongehoord Nederland (ON). Dankers had complained to the complaints body about alleged factual inaccuracies and a lack of hearing from the authorities NRCjournalists in the publication of two articles. According to the Council, NRC careful, however: the documents contain no ‘relevant factual inaccuracies’ and Dankers has been ‘repeatedly approached for adversarial’ but did not make use of this.

Dankers’ complaints were focused on a news story and a background article about his role as chairman of the radical right-wing think tank Gefira, which regularly distributes anti-Semitic texts. Both articles appeared on November 2, 2021. Dankers stepped down as chairman of the Supervisory Board of broadcaster ON a day after the articles, in his own words because of the “controversy surrounding his person”.

Dankers thought he passed NRC was wrongly accused of anti-Semitism and that there would have been no substantive rebuttal. The Council is against him. NRC made it plausible during the hearing that it had carried out a ‘thorough investigation’ and that there was sufficient reason to report on Dankers in this way. According to the RvdJ, the reporting also makes a sufficiently clear distinction between facts, allegations and opinions. The allegations made by interviewees have been made by the NRCjournalists left to their own devices.

In the eyes of the Council, Dankers could also have provided ‘nuance in the reporting’, but he chose not to respond substantively. NRCeditors approached him several times for a response, saying that they wanted to talk about “expressions of the Gefira account that are considered anti-Semitic” and “statements about, among other things, Jews that raise questions”. There is therefore no question of a lack of hearing, according to the Council. Finally, NRC according to the RvdJ, responded seriously to Dankers’ complaint when he submitted it.