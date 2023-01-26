Senator will be a member of the collegiate and will be in charge of the state-owned company; election will be confirmed by shareholders’ meeting

The Board of Directors of Petrobras approved, this Thursday (26.jan.2023), the appointment of Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) for the presidency of the state-owned company. The senator will be a member of the collegiate and will be in interim command of Petrobras. The election will be confirmed by the next shareholders’ meeting.

Prates was nominated by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to take charge of the company in December. As shown the Power360, Petrobras’ technical area began the compliance analysis of the nomination on January 13. The report was completed on Tuesday (24.jan) and forwarded to the Council.

Voting was done by 10 directors. meet on here the members. Jean Paul Prates will command the state-owned company after Caio Paes de Andradewhat resigned on January 3 of this year.

This Thursday (26.jan), Jean Paul resigned as senator, 5 days before the end of his mandate, which would run until 31 of january. To assume the presidency of Petrobras, Prates could not be holding a legislative position.

In a statement, the general coordinator of the FUP (Federação Único dos Petroleiros), Deyvid Bacelar, stated that the approval of Jean Paul “represents the beginning of a new era towards growth and the resumption of the company’s role as an inducer of the country’s economic and social development”.

With the resignation of Paes de Andrade, the path for Prates to take over Petrobras was shortened. The senator depended on the opinion of the Eligibility and Personnel Committees and a simple majority of the Board of Directors. Since 2016, when the State Law was sanctioned, this procedure was used 4 times. During this period, Petrobras had 6 presidents.

When the next meeting is held, whether ordinary or extraordinary, it will have to re-elect the entire Petrobras Board of Directors. This is because the members of the group are elected through the multiple voting system, in which shareholders multiply their total shares by the 11 seats on the board. Thus, all directors elected by this system need to be voted on again.

As the Union is the majority shareholder of Petrobras, with 36.6% of the capital of the state-owned company, it has the power to elect most of the board’s seats. Only one of the chairs is elected separately: the workers’ representative, voted by state employees and with a mandate. According to the rules of the state-owned company, the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders must be announced 30 days in advance.

The government has not yet indicated the names to compose the new Petrobras Board of Directors, today composed mostly of people chosen by the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The Lula government depends on the collegiate to change Petrobras’ paths. But, before being submitted to the meeting, all nominees must undergo analysis of compliance with the state-owned company’s rules and laws that govern the company. This process can take up to 16 days.

Who is Jean Paul Prates

Jean Paul Prates is 54 years old. He studied law at UERJ (State University of Rio de Janeiro) and economics at PUC-RJ. This year, he was a member of the Carlos Eduardo (PDT-RN) as 1st alternate, but did not win the election.

Prates has 2 master’s degrees: one in Energy Planning and Environmental Management at the University of pennsylvania, in the United States; and another in France, in Oil, Gas and Engine Economics, by the French Petroleum Institute.

The potiguar senator was a member of the legal advisory services of Petrobras Internacional (Braspetro), in the late 1980s, and in 1991 he founded a consultancy specializing in oil. In 1997, he participated in the drafting of the Petroleum Law and drafted the oil royalty decree.

In 2001, Jean Paul Prates started energy planning for Rio Grande do Norte. In 2003, its development proposal for the energy sector, with renewable sources and the revitalization of the oil sector, was adopted by the then governor Wilma de Faria. Prates took over as Secretary of State for Energy in Rio Grande do Norte.

In Congress, Prates played an important role in at least 2 infrastructure projects. One of them was the PL 576/2021, of his authorship, which creates the regulatory framework for offshore wind energy. The other was in the elaboration of the new railroad framework, which at first was a bill and later became a provisional measure. In both, Prates was the rapporteur. The text created the railway authorization mechanism in the country, when the private sector can build railways without the need for an auction.

On January 4th, the Power360 showed that Prates held stakes in 4 companies in the oil and gas sector. The State-Owned Companies Law prohibits any conflicts of interest of directors of public companies. Afterwards, the senator told the Power360 that would dispose of the companies, keeping only the holding Singleton active to manage real estate.