The Ministry of Water and Environment and the Ministry for Ecological Transition do not agree on a key procedure to be able to execute the north collector of the Mar Menor and the denitrification plant, two actions that complement each other and that must go hand in hand. The first project depends on the Ministry and the second on the regional government; and each one carries its environmental impact statement. The central Administration maintains that the declaration of the denitrifier must be made by the Ministry, while the latter considers that it must be carried out by the Ministry, in conjunction with that of the collector.

After the meeting of the Inter-Administrative Forum, yesterday it was found again that the Ministry and the Ministry are not coordinated to carry out one of the main measures to achieve “zero discharge” to the lagoon. The collector and denitrifier have the mission of collecting and treating the waters of Campo de Cartagena to prevent them from continuing to discharge into the Mar Menor.

The president of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), Mario Urrea, indicated that “good coordination with the Ministry should be articulated in the environmental processing of the denitrifying competence of the Community, since it is a necessary condition to obtain, in its case, a declaration of favorable environmental impact of the north collector of the ‘zero discharge’, which is processed by the Ministry.

Two projects united



To questions of THE TRUTH, Urrea said that he does not see problems, “unless the Community does not want to carry out the environmental procedure, which is within its competence as the Ministry has indicated. Once the procedure has been initiated by the Community, it should be coordinated with the Ministry so that both procedures go in parallel. It is difficult for the collector to obtain a favorable declaration if there is no corresponding one, also favorable, to the denitrifier ». He specified that in these terms he had addressed the counselor Antonio Luengo during the meeting at the San Pedro del Pinatar City Council. Urrea also reported on the Master Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change in the Mar Menor watershed with a planned investment of 80 million euros.

The Ministry explained, for its part, that it has asked the Ministry on several occasions to start the environmental processing of the north collector. «We undertook to carry out the denitrification plant and we asked the CHS to provide us with the water flow to design the plant. When we received it, we finished the preliminary draft, and in November it was sent to the Confederation, to be included in the environmental impact statement of the northern collector ».

He added that, in March, the Ministry reported that it was not evaluating the denitrifier, and that the Community did. “In April we sent a letter in which it was warned again that the denitrification project cannot be evaluated if it is not in conjunction with the collector, since they are two infrastructures that must work together, and must be evaluated together.” He explained that the north collector “has no viability” without the denitrifier, and vice versa. “We have reiterated this to the CHS again. The regional government maintains its full commitment to the construction of the denitrification plant “, said the Ministry.