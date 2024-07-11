Negotiations started with half a grid

In the Formula 1 paddock during the last few months there has been a lot of discussion about what the Carlos Sainz’s future. After the announcement of Lewis Hamilton as Maranello’s next driver alongside Charles Leclerc the Spaniard has been linked to practically all the teams on the grid. For him, a move to Red Bull has been hypothesized, a move to Mercedes as Hamilton’s heir, a role in Audi as a ‘trailblazer’ for the 2026 project and finally – as apparently the ‘hottest’ options in recent days – the Transfer to Williams or Alpine.

For the Madrid native, who won the Australian GP at the start of the season this year, the decision on his future seems like a daisy to be picked with an infinite number of petals. This could in fact be the most important decision to make in his career for Sainzwho at 29 years of age can’t afford to make mistakes move. The #55 is taking all the time he can to decide where to race next year, but now he has received some very special advice from the former Scottish driver David Coulthard.

Coulthard, a surprising piece of advice

In the podcast he runs together with Eddie Jordan, Formula For SuccessDC has in fact opened the door to ‘extreme’ solution that no one had ever taken into consideration until now: the Sainz’s permanence in Ferrari as third driver. A seemingly counterintuitive suggestion but one that Coulthard tried to argue by looking to the future and the slim chances that Sainz would have of being able to aim for the world title elsewhere.

“Williams have said they want him, Audi obviously want him alongside Nico Hülkenberg, but in reality I think Carlos would do better to tell Ferrari: ‘Okay, I’ll be your reserve driver for the next two years’ – Coulthard ruled – because it can be imagined that Lewis will not make a third year [in Ferrari]”.

Title Hunt

Coulthard’s reasoning is that have Sainz develop the car and then inherit the seat again and finally go after the title: “He would have two years off to get fit, take a little mental break from F1 and then, at 32, he could come in with a car that he developed with Lewis and Charles and take control again. He could win the title. Can he win a title with Alpine in the next three years? Can he win it with Williams in the next three years? Can he do it with Audi in the next three years? You would say no.“, concluded the Scot.