The superiority of Red Bull

On the eve of the Hungarian Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend, there is only one clear fact: this year Red Bull has always won. In ten grands prix held so far, the Anglo-Austrian team has managed to equal the record of consecutive victories by a team in the history of Formula 1 (reaching 11 from Abu Dhabi 2022 to Silverstone 2023, repeating what the McLaren in 1988), and could surpass him in the event of success at the Hungaroring. No team, however, has ever managed to triumph in all the races of a single season, but the credentials to be able to establish this feat are all there, despite the fact that there are still 12 GPs on the calendar to face.

Verstappen with 8 successes

The most evident demonstration is not only in the extraordinary performance of the RB19, but also in the unprecedented state of form of Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, two times reigning world champion, has in fact obtained eight successes in ten races (the other two saw his teammate Sergio Perez climb the top step of the podium), of which six consecutive from Miami to the last British GP. Moreover, the number 1 has also started seven times from pole position, in this case with Red Bull’s dominance interrupted by the sole start of Leclerc’s Ferrari in Azerbaijan.

A domain already seen

Waiting to see how this championship will develop from here on out, it is clear that Verstappen is the authentic dominator of this season, with a style already seen in the past in other champions. A former Formula 1 driver like David Coulthardwho has raced against high-level opponents at various stages in the history of the Circusrecognizing in their quality that today he sees in Verstappen.

Coulthard’s comparisons

Intervened in the podcast F1 Nationthe 52-year-old Scot likened Verstappen’s heyday to past ones: “At the moment it is flawless, with very few errors – he has declared – I think that we are seeing the kind of moments we saw in the days of Senna, Schumacher or Hamilton. He’s making the most of the opportunities. If you look at his riding, you see the speed, commitment and ease with which he handles changing conditions, making very few mistakes in what we’ve seen so far this year. Of course he’s not flawless because he’s human, but anyone who doesn’t recognize his brilliance is only because he’s not a particular fan of how maybe he talks out of the car or because he’s rooting for another team, but denying him or denying Red Bull recognition for its coherence I think is a mistake”.