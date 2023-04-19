The Jeddah illusion

The victory of Sergio Perez in the second appointment of the season, and therefore on the occasion of Saudi Arabian Grand Prixhad offered the Mexican the opportunity to place himself almost on an equal footing in the general standings with his teammate Max Verstappen, author of the fastest lap of the race in the very last lap. An episode that the number 11 of Red Bull did not like, with related controversies that had arisen in the week following the race and which had also generated some tensions in the Milton Keynes team.

The challenge to Verstappen

The fact remains that, regardless of what happened in the final stages of that GP, the victory on the Jeddah circuit had relaunched Perez as the number 1 candidate to be able to put the world champion in difficulty Max Verstappen in the race for the title, given the superiority shown by Red Bull in the first three rounds of the world championship compared to the competition. However, in the next round in Australiathe Mexican weekend turned out to be a real disaster.

The mistakes in Melbourne

Protagonist of an error already in the course of free tests, Perez also made the same mistake in Q1, going long under braking with a consequent departure from the rear for the race, which he then closed in 5th place after a good comeback favored by the chaos of the two restarts and the penalty inflicted on Carlos Sainz. Two errors that were analyzed over the weekend and in the following days by pundits and ex-riders, including David Coulthardalso with a past in Red Bull from 2005 to 2008, i.e. in the first seasons of the Anglo-Austrian team in F1.

Coulthard’s opinion

For the Scotsman, who spoke at Channel 4behind Perez’s slip-ups there would have been no technical problems related to the single-seater, but an overly optimistic approach to the GP on the part of the Mexican: “He went off the track in free practice and threw away qualifying on the first lap – commented – I just think it was overconfident after victory in Saudi Arabia. It turned out that, in qualifying, he had braked 20 meters later than Max Verstappen, with a rather optimistic lunge in turn 3 which almost took him into the barriers”. Checo’s only consolation in Australia was his fastest lap, which allows him to reach the next round in Baku, scheduled for April 28-30, still in second position in the world championship, 15 points behind Verstappen .