Three Red Flags: Was It Necessary?

Never in the history of Formula 1 had a race been stopped for good three times with the red flageven more in circumstances far from the start or the first laps of the GP. Melbourne 2023, on the other hand, will be remembered for these singular episodes, above all following accidents which, according to the opinion of many experts and insiders, did not seem serious enough to lead to the suspension of the race. An opinion also shared by a former driver like David Coulthardwinner of 13 GPs in his career, two of which in Australia in 1997 and 2003.

Coulthard’s opinion

According to the Scotsman, who spoke at Channel 4the Race Director Niels Wittich and the Commissioners would take these decisions with excessive caution, almost as if to avoid wrong choices and thus being betrayed by the nervousness of the moment. An opinion that the former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull driver expressed referring above all to the moments following the impact against the barriers of Kevin Magnussen exiting turn 2 and a few laps from the finish: “He drilled and hit the wall – has explained – I believe there was some debris on the track, but I didn’t see the red flag in this. This is really what confuses me too much. Mind you, it’s a tough job, and the referee will always find himself in a tricky situation. In this case the referee is represented by the match director and the marshals, but it is as if they were so nervous about making a bad decision that they choose too cautious every time. In my opinion, a Safety Car would have handled the situation.”

Webber’s opinion

About this decision also expressed its opinion Mark Webberalways to Channel 4: “Magnussen’s crash came at an unfortunate time – he added – Was there the possibility of having to restart, or could the race be finished? I don’t know, also because I don’t like to play the risk card too much. These are the best riders in the world, but we saw the result on cold tyres. One spin, and bang! They took to the track on the Softs, and it wasn’t a good result. I think that all the drivers were a bit frustrated with how the situation was handled“.

The controversy over the first red flag

In the moments following the second restart, with the various accidents that occurred, the Race Direction displayed the third red flag, allowing the last remaining lap to finish behind the Safety Car. A highly contested choice, like the one dating back to 7th round of the race, in that case with the accident of Alexander Albon. Also in that circumstance, there were several criticisms concerning the interruption of the race, considered excessive compared to other more correct interventions such as that of a Safety Car.