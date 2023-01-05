Although the 2022 world championship has given numerous duels on the track and twists given by strategic choices and reliability problems, the championship has proved to be a long triumphal march for the Red Bull and for Max Verstappen. The Anglo-Austrian team and the Dutch driver have in fact won both championships with a large advantage, respectively by 205 points over Ferrari and 146 over Charles Leclerc. Only the Monegasque of the Prancing Horse managed to make Red Bull’s goal fail, that of scoring the first double in the drivers’ standings, managing to precede by just 3 lengths. And the next season, which will start on March 5 in Bahrain, could offer a tighter fight for the top position, considering that the goal of the new regulations is to have a progressive performance convergence, without significantly intervening on the regulations until to 2026.

With Red Bull which will be forced to serve a penalty on the use of the hours granted in the wind tunnel, Ferrari and Mercedes hope to relaunch the championship challenge and there are many observers who are hoping for a three-way fight. Among them is the former pilot David Coulthard: “Of course I don’t have a crystal ball. But I have the impression that if Ferrari can sort out its reliability and handling issues then it will be fine. Mercedes clearly have a fast car and it looks like they will be up for the challenge“. The Silver Arrows in the hybrid era had scored a domain that the 51-year-old Scot sees now hardly replicable by Red Bull: “At the time the Mercedes had a huge advantage in wheelbase. They had a great power unit, which in the beginning only allowed them to push through the power, without necessarily having to be so efficient. And slowly they built the holy grail: not only a powerful engine, but also a great car. When a brilliant driver is associated with these two things, then an era of domination is created”. Coulthard, in his interview with Mirror Sportshe then concluded: “I like to think that next year there may be one three-way fight for the title. As strong as Max is, at the end of 2022 the foundations were laid for 2023. In my opinion, the teams will be much closer than seen at the start of the season“.