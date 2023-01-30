In recent days, the controversy has reignited over the gag of the FIA ​​to the drivers during the Formula 1 race weekends. A consequence of the debate that is generating the figure of the federal president Mohammed Well Sulayemat the center of a crossfire, between the war of power with Liberty Media and the emergence of sexist and discriminatory opinions towards women, dating back to 20 years ago but resurfaced from the archives.

As often happens, the paddock was also divided on the need to change the Sporting Code and prevent the protagonists of Formula 1 from making their voices heard through a platform that connects with billions of spectators. Most pilots and observers disagree with the new line, David Coulthard however, he defended Ben Sulayem: “It’s a bit like the speeches actors give at the Oscars. If everyone takes the opportunity to make a political statement, there is no issue that is not important to someone. So either we talk about everything or maybe it’s better not to say anything and focus on sports. As an athlete, you are very lucky to get paid to do things that others would do for nothing. We must also remember that we are talking about sporting rules and not political regulations“.